Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / BioDelivery Sciences to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

BioDelivery Sciences to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

RALEIGH, N.C., May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), a rapidly growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with serious and complex chronic conditions, today announced that Jeffrey Bailey, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Terry Coelho, Chief Financial Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences in June. The management team will also host one-on-one investor meetings at the conferences.

Presentation Details:

Event: Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Time: 3:00pm Eastern Time
Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff126/bdsi/  

Event: William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Date: Thursday, June 11, 2020
Time: 8:40am Central Time / 9:40am Eastern Time
Webcast: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/blair56/bdsi/

A replay of the presentations will be archived on the Company’s website and made available for 60 days.
             
ABOUT BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions. BDSI has built a portfolio of products that includes utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA®) technology to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of proven therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs. BDSI’s marketed products address serious and debilitating conditions, including chronic pain, opioid dependence, and opioid-induced constipation.

© 2020 BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.  All rights reserved.

Contact:

Terry Coelho
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected] 

Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
(646) 597-6989
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.