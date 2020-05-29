BioDelivery Sciences to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

RALEIGH, N.C., May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), a rapidly growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with serious and complex chronic conditions, today announced that Jeffrey Bailey, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Terry Coelho, Chief Financial Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences in June. The management team will also host one-on-one investor meetings at the conferences.

Presentation Details:

Event: Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Time: 3:00pm Eastern Time

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff126/bdsi/

Event: William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Thursday, June 11, 2020

Time: 8:40am Central Time / 9:40am Eastern Time

Webcast: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/blair56/bdsi/

A replay of the presentations will be archived on the Company’s website and made available for 60 days.



ABOUT BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions. BDSI has built a portfolio of products that includes utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA®) technology to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of proven therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs. BDSI’s marketed products address serious and debilitating conditions, including chronic pain, opioid dependence, and opioid-induced constipation.

