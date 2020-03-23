BioELife Corp Adds Pharmaceutical Industry Veteran to Advisory Board for Manufacturing & Distribution of Products to Help Defend Against Viral (COVID-19) and Bacterial Contamination

Breaking News
HENDERSON, Nev., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioELife Corp. (OTC QB: LITH) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that William (Bill) Marciniak is joining its Advisory Board of external experts to assist the Company in its strategic development. Mr. Marciniak brings over 35 years of pharmaceutical and manufacturing experience to help BioELife expand its product line, manufacturing and distributor relationships.

As a co-founder of RxElite, Mr. Marciniak achieved great success developing and producing albuterol and ipratropium. After acquiring the appropriate ANDA certification for each product, contracting with the top manufacturers and leading the distribution efforts, RxElite captured 33% market share in just 18 months. Their clients were the top wholesalers, distributors and pharmacy chains in America.  RxElite was eventually acquired by Piramal Medical, a ten-billion-dollar healthcare organization based in India. 

Over the past decade Mr. Marciniak has worked with some of the top wound care physicians in the world developing topical solutions for resistant microbials in the wound care sector. Mr. Marciniak’s experience will be integral to the development of products for BioELife, particularly in the BioEDefense product line targeted at viral and bacterial infections.

Gregory Rotelli, Chairman of the Board and President of BioELife stated “We are very excited that Mr. Marciniak has committed to work with BioELife to help grow our business. His experience will be fundamental in helping BioELife rapidly deploy solutions that are effective and help individuals defend themselves during this pandemic crisis. The future is full of challenges and BioELife will continue to develop its BioEDefense line of products to help people defend themselves against this viral and bacterial offensive. In addition, Mr. Marciniak will assist the Company in expanding its manufacturing, sourcing and strategic partnerships. Many of Bill’s associates and contacts have already agreed to participate and help in our endeavors.”

BioELife Corp was created by successful pharmaceutical entrepreneurs dedicated to using nature’s resources to fight pain and infection while reducing the dependency on opioids and their terrible side effects. The Company is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the emerging Cannabinoid market that is growing at phenomenal rates and is expected to reach $20 Billion over the next five years. The Company has created a ‘seed to shelf’ value-added product development and marketing organization with direct contracts for raw materials, scientific proprietary formulation, manufacturing, and distribution of medically focused Cannabinoid products. Additionally, the Company has a BioEDefense line of products that provide advanced protection from viral and bacterial contamination.

