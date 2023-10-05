Increasing Prevalence of Hospital-acquired Infections and Resistance of Biofilms to Antimicrobial Drugs Driving Demand for Advanced Treatment Solutions

Rockville , Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As revealed in a new research report by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global biofilms treatment market is projected to reach a value of US$ 3.3 billion by the end of 2033, advancing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Biofilms can grow on a variety of surfaces. Fungi, bacteria, and protists are the types of microorganisms that create biofilms. Biofilms can develop on ground surfaces, metals, and minerals. Additionally, biofilms have been seen on animal and plant tissues as well as implanted medical equipment such as pacemakers and catheters.

Growing incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), frequently associated with the formation of biofilms on medical equipment and surfaces, is fueling the need for efficient solutions for addressing biofilms within healthcare environments. Progress in comprehending biofilm formation and its mechanisms of resistance has catalyzed research and development endeavors, resulting in the creation of inventive approaches for addressing biofilms.

Biofilms provide shelter to pathogens from antibiotics, contributing to antibiotic resistance. Emergence of infections linked to biofilms that are resistant to multiple drugs underscores the necessity for novel, precisely targeted treatment alternatives.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 3.3 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 7.5% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 30 Tables No. of Figures 127 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global biofilms treatment market is valued at US$ 1.55 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for biofilms treatment is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is estimated to touch US$ 3.3 billion by the end of 2033.

The debridement equipment segment is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.

Demand for gauzes in the treatment of biofilm-related wounds is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2033.

The market in China, the second-largest global economy, is projected to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2033.

“Several noteworthy factors that are anticipated to propel the demand for biofilms treatment include the rising number of patients with surgical and chronic wounds, growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity, and availability of cutting-edge treatment options,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Associated British Foods

BASF SE

Kerry

DuPont

Cargill Inc.

Bakels

Döhler Group

Lallemand Inc.

Dawn Food Products

Ingredion

Market Competition

Many biotechnology companies focus on developing innovative biofilm treatment solutions. They may specialize in novel antimicrobial agents, enzymes, or biofilm disruption technologies. Examples include Novozymes, Biofilm Pharma, and BioMedPartners AG.

In May 2020, ConvaTec introduced ConvaMax for the treatment of wounds with high drainage requirements such as surgical wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, and leg ulcers.

Why is the United States a lucrative market for manufacturers of biofilm treatment products?

“Incorporation of Novel Treatments and Advanced Dressings to Treat Biofilm-Related Wounds”

There is a definite trend in North America toward the use of cutting-edge solutions for wound care, such as remedies for battling biofilms. To improve patient outcomes, hospitals and wound care facilities are implementing cutting-edge dressings and medicines to effectively address problems with biofilms.

A 3D printing technique that can precisely arrange individual bacteria inside of a clear, gel-like substance called hydrogel has been created and tested by researchers. They map out bacteria in droplets of liquid hydrogel resin using 3D printing technology, then solidify the material using laser light to produce a crude biofilm. Also, it is projected that the growing number of collaborations, motivated by the prospects of upcoming projects, will help this region’s revenue expand.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global biofilms treatment market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (debridement equipment, gauzes, dressings, gels, ointments), wound type (traumatic wounds, surgical wounds, open wounds, diabetic foot wounds, venous leg ulcers, burns wounds), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, wound care centers), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

