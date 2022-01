Biofrontera Inc. Announces Participation in Two Dermatology Conferences in January

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI) (the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced today that it plans to participate in the following two dermatology conferences in January:

2022 Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference at the Grand Hyatt in Kauai, January 14-19, 2022

Maui Derm for Dermatologists 2022 at the Grand Wailea, January 24-28, 2022

At each conference, clinical data for Biofrontera’s two FDA-approved products, Ameluz® and Xepi®, will be presented. The presentations will provide an overview of multiple recent studies involving photodynamic therapy (PDT) used in combination with the flagship product Ameluz® (Ameluz-PDT), such as the recently published pharmacokinetic data, and findings from investigator-initiated trials (IIT). The presentations will be complemented by continuing medical education (CME) sessions on actinic keratosis (AK), PDT and the recent FDA-approval of the new PDT-lamp RhodoLED XL.

In addition, the Company will host an expert advisory board meeting (Ad Board) with nine dermatologists at the 2022 Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference. The goal of the Ad Board is to gain insight and guidance from experts on key clinical and scientific messaging that address unmet needs as well as approaches to best communicate clinical data findings, including Biofrontera’s recent regulatory approval of the RhodoLED XL lamp.

Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc., commented, “We are extremely pleased with the growing body of high-quality scientific data for each product in our portfolio. The published clinical data highlight advantages of using Ameluz-PDT in the treatment of AK, a common precursor to non-melanoma skin cancer. The IITs also represent confidence and interest within the dermatology community, strengthening the competitive positioning of Ameluz-PDT.”

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

