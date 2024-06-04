NEW YORK, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Top law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces the upcoming July 22, 2024, deadline in the Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) Securities Class Action Lawsuit. If you invested in Biogen, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/biogen-inc-investigation.

Why is Biogen being Sued?

On May 22, 2024, Biogen was sued for violations of the federal securities laws. The complaint alleges that between February 3, 2022 and February 13, 2024, Biogen made materially false and misleading statements to investors related to: (1) the effectiveness of the company’s compliance controls and procedures as it was engaged in unlawful conduct in several foreign countries; (2) the purported success of the launch of an Alzheimer’s disease treatment named Leqembi; and (3) the impact that Biogen’s acquisition of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. would have on Biogen’s business.

The lawsuit alleges that Biogen’s stock price declined significantly when investors learned the truth over the course of several disclosures. BFA Law encourages investors who lost money in their Biogen investment to contact the firm about your rights.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Biogen Inc. you have rights and are encouraged to submit your information to speak with an attorney.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The Firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Or contact:

Ross Shikowitz

[email protected]

212-789-3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. It was named among the Top 5 plaintiff law firms by ISS SCAS in 2023 and its attorneys have been named Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar by Law360 and SuperLawyers by Thompson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors (pending court approval), as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

