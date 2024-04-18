A new event for Utah’s thriving life sciences and healthcare innovation industry

Salt Lake City, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, BioHive announced the launch of BioHive Live , a new event for Utah’s robust life sciences and health innovation community. The event held at Hale Centre Theatre on May 8, 2024, is a forward-thinking event featuring an opportunity to bring together and learn from leading minds, disruptors, experts and some of the most influential individuals in the life sciences and healthcare innovation industry.

“BioHive Live is not just a conference; it’s a movement. It’s about fostering collaboration, driving innovation, and propelling Utah to the forefront of the global life science stage,” said Aimee Edwards, Executive Director of BioHive.

Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into the latest trends, developments, and opportunities within Utah’s life sciences landscape. BioHive Live promises to inspire, educate and connect professionals across the industry spectrum.

A diverse lineup of speakers at the event include:

Curt LaBelle, Head of Healthcare Private Equity at AXA IM Global Health and Private Equity

Jay Flatley, Former CEO and Chairman of Illumina

Ryan Watts, CEO and Co-Founder of Denali Therapeutics

Brian Wallach and Sandra Abrevaya, Co-Founders of Synapticure and I AM ALS

Taryn Southern, Futurist, Storyteller and Strategist

Liz Wiseman, CEO and New York Times Best-Selling Author

Najat Khan, PhD, Chief Data Science Officer and SVP Global Head, Strategy and Innovation at Johnson and Johnson, Appointed Chief R&D Officer and Chief Commercial Officer at Recursion

Jay Muse, President and CEO of SlipStream Medical and Piper Access

Jared Bauer, CEO & Founder, Seek Labs

Cindy Dunkle, Chief People Officer, Denali Therapeutics

“BioHive Live brings together creativity, innovation, industry partners, universities and public partners to create opportunity and impact for future generations,” said Jared Bauer, CEO of Seek Labs and Chair of BioHive. “This event will demonstrate the importance of the BioHive Hub we’ve spent the last few years building.”

More information and tickets are available at www.biohivelive.com . The event media kit is available here.

About BioHive

BioHive is a thriving collective of more than 1,600 companies representing the life science and healthcare innovation ecosystem of Utah’s economy. Established in 2021, BioHive is a public-private partnership to brand, build and bring together Utah’s life science and healthcare innovation ecosystem. BioHive seeks to connect, unite and support the industry and broader ecosystem with a focus on serving our community. BioHive includes researchers, developers, and manufacturers of therapeutics, devices, and diagnostics, as well as laboratory facilities, healthcare delivery systems, digital health, health IT, and supply-chain businesses that support these industries. Utah has been one of America’s fastest-growing life science communities since 2012, employing more than 182,000 people directly and indirectly. BioHive is leading the way with crucial innovations that boost our state’s economy and help patients around the globe.

