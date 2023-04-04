Advancements in Drug Development and Gene Therapy Driving Bioinformatics Market Growth

New York, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Bioinformatics Market was about US$ 3.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a revenue of US$ 13.9 Billion by the end of 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2023 to 2033.

The Bioinformatics Market refers to the use of computer-based technologies to analyze biological data. This includes the use of algorithms, statistical analysis, and machine learning techniques to extract insights from large datasets. Bioinformatics has become increasingly important in the life sciences industry as it allows researchers to analyze and interpret complex biological data more effectively.

Bioinformatics is an interdisciplinary field that combines biology, computer science, and statistics to analyze and interpret biological data. It involves the development and application of computational tools, algorithms, and databases to organize, store, retrieve, and analyze large and complex biological data sets such as genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, and metabolomic data.

Bioinformatics plays a crucial role in the interpretation of biological data and the discovery of new biological insights. It is used to identify genes and their functions, understand the genetic basis of diseases, design new drugs, and develop personalized medicine. The field also includes the development of new computational methods and software tools to analyze and interpret biological data, and the integration of different types of data to provide a more comprehensive understanding of biological systems.

The key players in the Bioinformatics Market include Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Strand Life Sciences, Inc., CD Genomics, Biomax Informatics AG, DNANEXUS, INC., Agilent Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Gene Codes Corporation, BGI Group, Gene Code Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Premier Biosoft, Biomatters Geneious, Creative-Biolabs, DNASTAR, GSL Biotech LLC (SnapGene

Market Dynamics:

The Bioinformatics Market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicine and the growing need for efficient drug development. Bioinformatics tools are used to analyze patient data and identify biomarkers that can be used to develop targeted therapies. Additionally, the rise in the number of genomics research projects is also driving market growth. Genomics research involves the analysis of large datasets of genetic information and requires sophisticated bioinformatics tools.

The market is also being driven by the increasing adoption of cloud computing in bioinformatics. Cloud-based bioinformatics solutions provide researchers with access to powerful computing resources and facilitate collaboration between researchers. The rise of cloud computing has also led to the development of software as a service (SaaS) solution that allow researchers to access bioinformatics tools on a subscription basis.

The growing demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing, increasing use of bioinformatics in drug discovery and development, and the rising need for personalized medicine are some of the key factors driving the growth of the bioinformatics market.

Market Segmentation:

Based on product and service, the bioinformatics market is segmented into knowledge management tools, bioinformatics platforms, and services. The bioinformatics platforms segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2027, owing to the increasing adoption of cloud-based bioinformatics platforms and the growing demand for integrated bioinformatics solutions.

Based on application, the market is segmented into genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics. The genomics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2027, owing to the increasing demand for genome sequencing and the growing use of genomics in drug discovery and development.

Based on the end-user, the Bioinformatics Market is segmented into academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to the growing need for efficient drug development.

Regional Analysis: North America is expected to hold the largest share of the Bioinformatics Market due to the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region. Additionally, the region has a well-developed healthcare infrastructure and a high level of research and development activity. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing government investment in genomics research and the growing number of research collaborations in the region.

Competitive Insights

These companies are focusing on various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches to expand their market share and strengthen their product offerings. For example, in 2020, Illumina acquired BlueBee, a cloud-based genomics analysis platform, to strengthen its bioinformatics capabilities. In the same year, Qiagen collaborated with Illumina to develop next-generation sequencing (NGS) solutions.

Moreover, the increasing demand for personalized medicine and the growing use of bioinformatics in drug discovery and development are creating new growth opportunities for market players. Companies are focusing on developing bioinformatics solutions that can help in the discovery of new drugs and in the development of personalized treatment options for patients.

Overall, the bioinformatics market is expected to remain highly competitive in the coming years, with players focusing on innovation, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their market position and cater to the growing demand for bioinformatics solutions.

Recent Developments

In January 2021 , QIAGEN announced the launch of its new bioinformatics solution called QIAseq Multimodal Panels. The solution is designed to enable the analysis of multiple data types such as DNA, RNA, and protein from a single sample and help researchers gain a more comprehensive understanding of biological systems.

, QIAGEN announced the launch of its new bioinformatics solution called QIAseq Multimodal Panels. The solution is designed to enable the analysis of multiple data types such as DNA, RNA, and protein from a single sample and help researchers gain a more comprehensive understanding of biological systems. In December 2020 , Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the acquisition of Mesa Biotech, a company that develops point-of-care molecular diagnostic tests. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Thermo Fisher’s capabilities in molecular diagnostics and expand its presence in the point-of-care testing market.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the acquisition of Mesa Biotech, a company that develops point-of-care molecular diagnostic tests. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Thermo Fisher’s capabilities in molecular diagnostics and expand its presence in the point-of-care testing market. In October 2020, PerkinElmer announced the launch of its new bioinformatics platform called Signals Notebook. The platform is designed to help researchers organize, share, and analyze their scientific data more efficiently and collaboratively.

