Bioinformatics Market size worth $ 39.74 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 16.29% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The global bioinformatics market is expected to record large growth in the near future, owing to a rise in the need for combined data, a rise in demand for nucleic acid & protein sequencing, owing to decrease in sequencing cost and an increase in applications of proteomics & genomics.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Bioinformatics Market ” By Technology (Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms, Bioinformatics Services), By Application (Metabolomics, Molecular Phylogenetics, Transcriptomics, Proteomics, Chemoinformatic), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Bioinformatics Market size was valued at USD 10.22 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 39.74 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.29% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Bioinformatics Market Overview

The global bioinformatics market has reserves largely resulted in data and technological progressions in bioinformatics services, which, in turn, have better the quality of these services. Also, many countries are investing in their national population sequencing programs to appreciate the link between genetics and diseases. Many government bodies and private organizations across the globe are progressively investing in the field of bioinformatics.

With the initiation of advanced NGS technologies, there is a growing need for quick and accurate bioinformatics tools that can be easily functioned. Most of the scientists complicated in the experimental investigation are not bioinformaticians. Therefore, the obtainability of user-friendly tools is vital for the use of bioinformatics platforms. Many bioinformatics tools require advanced computer expertise, mostly because they lack a suitable user-friendly interface. The growing importance of these emerging economies in terms of R&D and investments from global companies is expected to provide a favorable outlook—as well as opportunities—for the growth of genomics, metabolomics, precision medicine, drug discovery, and other markets in the coming years.

Key Developments

In September 2021, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced the signing of a worldwide distribution agreement with Visiopharm, enabling Agilent to co-market Visiopharm’s portfolio of CE-IVD obvious artificial intelligence (AI)-driven precision pathology software in accumulation to Agilent’s portfolio of automated pathology staining solutions. With an initial focus on Europe, this agreement marks Agilent’s first entry into the increasing digital pathology market and strengthens the relationship between the two companies by further expanding the opportunity for their long-term collaboration.

In April 2022, Charles River and Valo Health launched Logica an artificial intelligence (AI) powered drug resolution that directly translates clients’ biological insights into optimized preclinical assets. Logica leverages Valo’s AI-powered Opal Computational Platform and Charles River’s foremost preclinical expertise, providing clients with transformed drug discovery with a single integrated contribution seamlessly translating marks to candidate nomination.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biomax Informatics AG, DNAnexus, Inc., Genedata AG, Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH, Illumina Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Qiagen N.V., Seven Bridges Genomics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., amongst others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Bioinformatics Market On the basis of Technology, Application, and Geography.

Bioinformatics Market, By Technology Knowledge Management Tools Bioinformatics Platforms Bioinformatics Services

Bioinformatics Market, By Application Metabolomics Molecular phylogenetics Transcriptomics Proteomics Chemoinformatics & drug design Genomics Others

Bioinformatics Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



