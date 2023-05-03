The award recognizes BioIntelliSense for its breakthrough FDA-cleared, medical grade continuous patient monitoring and clinical intelligence solutions from in-hospital to home

DENVER, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioIntelliSense , a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, has been recognized as the “Best Overall Medical Device Company” for 2023 in the 7th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, selected BioIntelliSense with its BioButton® multi-parameter, medical grade wearable device and advanced clinical intelligence solutions as the “2023 Best Overall Medical Device Company.” The BioIntelliSense comprehensive portfolio of tech-enabled care solutions make continuous vital sign monitoring efficient, reliable and cost-effective from in-hospital to home. Its medical grade acute and post-acute solutions empower clinicians with up to 1,440 high frequency trending measurements per day, versus episodic manually collected vital signs 4-6 times per day, to enable early detection of clinical patient deterioration. Coupled with the company’s advanced data analytics and AlertWatch® clinical intelligence engine, this system enables scalable, continuous in-facility and home patient monitoring at a fraction of the cost relative to manually measured traditional care.

“With staffing shortages projected to reach 3.2 million healthcare workers by 2026, health systems face a critical need to create a more effective and productive environment for current staff. Healthcare providers need to better prioritize care and efficiently allocate resources by continuously monitoring patients from in-hospital to home. Cutting edge technologies can allow nurses and clinicians to achieve greater actionable insights,” said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “BioIntelliSense empowers clinicians to focus more of their time on what matters most — providing the best care for their patients. The company’s comprehensive portfolio of award-winning, medical-grade monitoring and analytics solutions enables scalable individualized care when and where it’s most effective. Congratulations on being our choice for ‘Best Overall Medical Device Company!’”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success across a range of health and medical technology categories. This year’s program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a leader in medical device and AI innovation. We look forward to continuing to deliver breakthrough clinical intelligence solutions for scalable continuous patient monitoring and tech-enabled care,” said James Mault, MD, Founder and CEO of BioIntelliSense. “As health systems continue to face unprecedented nurse workforce shortages, the critical need to create a more effective and productive environment for nurses and clinicians grows. We’re hearing more and more frequently from hospitals and health systems looking for trusted, cost-effective solutions that can simultaneously help enhance patient safety while improving operational workforce efficiencies across acuity levels and care settings.”

BioIntelliSense’s end-to-end clinical intelligence solution includes:

The BioButton ® multi-parameter, medical grade wearable device continuously and passively captures trending vital sign data, including heart rate at rest, respiratory rate at rest and skin temperature, as well as a broad range of biometrics like activity levels, sleep tracking, body position and gait analysis;

The FDA-cleared AlertWatch® clinical intelligence and triage solution enables healthcare professionals to intuitively view and respond to a patient's health status based on algorithmic-based alerting and rich contextual data.

The need for continuous patient monitoring is echoed in the 2023 AMN Healthcare Survey of Registered Nurses, a biennial report which provides insight into collaborative solutions that are valuable for many sectors of the healthcare industry. The 2023 report states: “Remote monitoring devices can enhance patient-directed care, further freeing up nurse and other clinician time . . . Adoption and utilization of healthcare workforce technology can enhance care quality and patient access to care and reduce burdens on nurses and other healthcare professionals. Ultimately, utilization of healthcare workforce technology can create greater efficiency for health organizations when designed with the end user.”

