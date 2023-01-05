The FDA-cleared BioButton wearable device and clinical intelligence solutions will be showcased at CES (Booth #8210), January 5-8, in Las Vegas

BioIntelliSense Named CES 2023 Innovation Award Honoree Recognized for its BioButton® continuous monitoring and clinical intelligence solutions

DENVER, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioIntelliSense, a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for its BioButton® medical-grade wearable and advanced data analytics that make continuous vital sign monitoring simple and cost-effective from in-hospital to home.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association® (CTA), is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed a record high number of over 2,100 submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

“We’re proud to be honored once again with the prestigious CES Innovation Award,” said James Mault, MD, founder and CEO of BioIntelliSense. “Clinical intelligence is transforming tech-enabled healthcare and BioIntelliSense is committed to leading the way toward a future where data-driven, personalized and proactive care is accessible and actionable anytime, anywhere. We’re thrilled to share our vision and technology at CES alongside fellow leaders delivering innovative solutions that are rapidly advancing the standard of care.”

The medical grade, rechargeable BioButton® is a patient-friendly wearable device that captures and wirelessly transmits up to 1,440 sets of vital sign measurements per day. The multi-parameter device measures high frequency heart and respiratory rates at rest, skin temperature trends, along with a broad range of physiological parameters, including sleep tracking, body position, activity levels and gait analysis for a comprehensive, high-resolution view of a patients’ health status from in-hospital to at-home.

BioIntelliSense offers an end-to-end solution for acute and post-acute care with award-winning BioButton® wearables, flexible connectivity gateways for secure data transmission, BioCloud™ algorithmic-based analytics and the FDA-cleared AlertWatch® clinical intelligence software solution to accelerate adoption and scale of continuous monitoring programs. These comprehensive solutions are deployed with leading provider organizations nationally and in select international markets for patient monitoring within hospital general care wards and for remote management of oncology, orthopedic, maternal health and complex care patients. In addition, the BioButton® has recently been selected to monitor astronaut health during the upcoming Polaris Dawn space missions with SpaceX in partnership with the Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH).

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2023 will take place in Las Vegas on January 5-8, 2023. Attendees will experience new technologies from global brands, hear about the future of technology from thought leaders and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees. The show will highlight how innovations in sustainability, transportation and mobility, digital health, the metaverse and more are addressing the world’s greatest challenges.

About BioIntelliSense

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for remote patient monitoring (RPM). Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures multi-parameter vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience. The FDA-cleared BioButton® wearable device makes remote monitoring and early detection simple. Through the platform’s advanced analytics, clinicians have access to high-resolution patient trending and reporting to enable medical grade remote care from in-hospital to home.

Learn how BioIntelliSense is redefining remote patient monitoring through medical-grade and cost- effective data services or visit our website at biointellisense.com. Follow BioIntelliSense on Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest news and information.

Media Contacts:

BioIntelliSense, Inc.

Eric Schudiske

eric@s2spr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a78febe-e261-4c59-85b1-73fb7baa12ef