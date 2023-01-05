The Class Action Seeks to Recover Damages on Shareholders’ Behalf

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased BioLineRx securities between February 23, 2021 and September 19, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until March 6, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) the Company was not well financed to develop Motixafortide while at the same time advancing other pipeline programs; (2) BioLine would require a loan from Kreos Capital VII Aggregator SCSP in an aggregate principal amount of up to $40 million and then also would require a $15M securities offering to facilitate the commercial launch of Motixafortide; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the truth emerged, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the BioLineRx class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share any potential future recovery of the BioLineRx class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

