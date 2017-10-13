Biologic Imaging Reagents Global Market to Reach $23.9B by 2022

WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Driven primarily by advancements in biomarker technology in medical diagnostics, the global market for biologic imaging reagents has the potential to reach $23.9 billion by 2022. In a new report by BCC Research, the industry’s prospects are studied by the main reagent classes: contrast, nuclear and optical.

Optical imaging reagents allow life sciences researchers and drug developers to visualize and detect biological processes at the molecular level and to perform key genomics, proteomics and cellular analysis assays. Nuclear and contrast reagents provide important diagnostic information to physicians, enabling the early detection and treatment of diseases in the areas of cardiology, neurology and oncology. From less than $15 billion in 2017 sales, the global biologic imaging market is expected to achieve double-digit growth through 2022, according to the report Biologic and Medical Imaging Reagents: Global Markets.

Biological imaging reagents play a fundamental role in today’s medical, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Such reagents are integral to the diagnostics industry, which is the largest market for these products.

Research Highlights

Efforts are underway to improve the value of quantitative imaging biomarkers by establishing interoperability among clinical systems.

Although contrast reagents accounted for the largest revenue share in 2017, radioactive agents are expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period, topping $8 billion by 2022.

Growth in the fields of genomics, proteomics, cellular analysis and in vitro diagnostics will continue to drive demand for in vitro optical imaging reagents.

“Biomarkers have tremendous potential to have a positive impact on the success rates of clinical trials, drug development and medical diagnosis,” said Robert G. Hunter, BCC Research senior editor, healthcare. “Selective, targeted imaging reagents show promise for new medical diagnostic applications, including the early detection of Alzheimer’s disease and cancers.”

Standards Needed for Quantitative Imaging Biomarkers

Continuous developments in quantitative imaging biomarkers have created the need for standards. The images acquired are not uniform, and there can be differences in interpretation at different levels. Image-based assessment of treatment responses can be highly variable, depending on the make and model of the imaging equipment used; how the images were acquired and processed; and the guidelines used for interpretation.

