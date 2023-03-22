Biologics Market Trends and Insights By Product (Monoclonal Antibody, Interleukins, Vaccines, Growth Factors, Gene Therapy, Others), By Disease Indication (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriasis/Psoriatic Arthritis, Cancer, Diabetes, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biologics Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Biologics Market Information By Product, Disease Indication, And Region – Forecast till 2030“, the market size was valued at USD 425.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 457.83 Billion in 2023 to USD 710.53 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period (2023 – 2030).

Market Synopsis

The demand for sophisticated diagnostics and treatment drugs has increased along with the frequency and diagnosis of chronic diseases, propelling the Biologics Market. Biologics are medications that have undergone genetic modification to specifically target the inflammatory immune system. Biochemistry is the study of massive, intricate molecules produced by living cells cultured in a lab. The size of biological medications can vary from 200 to 1,000 times that of a small molecule or chemical medication. Biologics are primarily administered via parenteral routes because of their huge molecular size and delicate molecular structure. Cancer incidence is rising globally, and regional and national agendas may change how cancer treatments are delivered. Cancer biological therapy stimulates the immune system to identify and eliminate cancer cells. Genetic engineering creates biological medications made of proteins derived from human genes. Biologic drugs are derived from various natural sources, including animals, people, or microorganisms. These sources include blood and blood products, gene therapy, somatic cells, vaccinations, allergies, tissues, and recombinant therapeutic proteins.

To stop or delay the growth of the tumor and stop the spread of disease, biological therapy is employed to treat different cancers. Biological therapy frequently has less harmful side effects compared to other cancer therapies. Cancer biological therapy stimulates the immune system to identify and eliminate cancer cells. Governments from several nations are launching campaigns to raise awareness of cancer and how to diagnose it to aid in early cancer detection. The rising demand for biologics is a crucial factor affecting the market’s growth rate over the forecast period. More moderate individuals are drawn to biologics drugs and innovative treatments due to oral product efficacy for Crohn’s and rheumatic diseases. The market for biologics has been driven by several factors, including the expiration of patent protection for well-known brand-name medications, a rising incidence of chronic diseases and the ability to diagnose them, and a rise in the use of new technologies in drug development and research by major players.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 710.53 Billion CAGR 7.6% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product and Disease Indication Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising investment in research and development of new drugs to propel market growth The increasing demand for sophisticated diagnostics and treatment drugs

Biologics Market Competitive Landscape:

The top companies in the biologics market are:

Hoffman-La Roche AG

Bayer AG

Amgen

Sanofi

AbbVie Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

AstraZeneca

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Celltrion Inc.

Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.

G. Chem Ltd.

Biologics Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The market has expanded overall as a result of the rising investments. Also, the expanding biologics R&D efforts aid the market’s expansion. The possibility for more productive species and expression systems is another area where research is focused. Creating cell lines and other reagents that boost the efficiency of biological products is anticipated to stimulate revenue growth. Furthermore, a wider range of targeted treatments is now possible thanks to a better knowledge of the disease’s molecular and genetic causes. Recombinant proteins, for instance, help the immune system recognize and bind foreign molecules. Biologics are expected to increase profitably as small molecule medication R&D productivity declines in the upcoming years. Pharmaceutical companies are concentrating on developing several biologic medicines to preserve their market position. It is projected that increasing oral product efficacy for Crohn’s and rheumatoid arthritis would attract more moderate patients to the branded and new treatments.

Additionally, patients who have received treatment before having options thanks to the typically greater safety and efficacy of new compounds. The capacity for producing biopharmaceuticals is anticipated to increase due to developments in manufacturing capacities. In addition, single-use systems are now used in the production and processing of biopharmaceuticals. The most frequently used biologic medications that have received approval so far are monoclonal antibodies. Clinical trials are currently conducted on innovative biologic medications such as nanobodies, synthetic vaccinations, fusion proteins, antisense RNAi therapies, and gene and cell therapy. Market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by numerous such medications in the clinical product pipeline and their subsequent approval.

Market Restraints:

Strict regulatory procedures, costly capital expenditure, and loss of patent exclusivity likely constrain the market’s expansion.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the market. Biologics were in extremely high demand during the epidemic, considerably fueling the market growth. The significant investment in research and development for the treatment of COVID-19 was a key driver of the biologics market’s evolution during the pandemic. Even though the outbreak is finished, it is projected that the demand for biologics will rise in the following years as their significance for numerous therapies increases. The number of people with chronic illnesses is rising, the major biologic drugs’ patent exclusivity is ending, and there is a growing need for and adoption of new medicines. These are the primary market drivers.

Segmentation

By disease indication, the market includes rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis/psoriatic arthritis, cancer, and diabetes.

By product, the market includes monoclonal antibodies, interleukins, vaccines, growth factors, and gene therapy.

Biologics Market Regional Insights

Due to prominent corporations, good reimbursement practices, and significant R&D expenditure, the North American biologics market held the highest share. Most of the money spent on drugs in the United States goes toward biologics. Asia and Europe are expected to follow North America as the regions with the most developed economies to increase demand for biologics. The thorough medication review procedure and further technical improvement in the healthcare sector are expected to increase overall biologic sales in North America. The existence of an advanced manufacturing sector, attractive reimbursement, the accessibility of many approved pharmaceuticals, and the target patient demography are all reasons for this market’s supremacy in Europe.

Moreover, the region’s fastest expanding market for biologics was Germany, while the UK biologics market had the biggest market share. The biologics control market in European countries is also anticipated to grow quickly due to increased patient awareness, creative strategies created by key players, and regulatory harmonization regions. Also, because illness occurrences are rising in the Middle East and Africa, these regions are predicted to increase sustainably during the forecast period. The biologics market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand quickly. The market size for biologics is anticipated to grow in the next years as more efforts by regulators, legislators, and the pharmaceutical industry to address the accessibility and affordability of biologics, especially mAbs, are made.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

