REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biomea Fusion, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMEA) (“Biomea” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of covalent small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases, today announced that on March 1, 2024, the compensation committee of Biomea’s board of directors granted two new employees non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 7,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The shares underlying each employee’s stock options will vest 1/16 on a quarterly basis over four years, in each case subject to each such employee’s continued employment with the Company on such vesting dates. All of the above-described awards were made under Biomea’s 2023 Inducement Equity Plan (the “Plan”).