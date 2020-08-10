Breaking News
BioMedWire Announces Official NewsWire Status of FWD Pharma Conference, Strategic HCP Partnerships Summit

27 mins ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NetworkWire — BioMedWire (“BMW”), a specialized communications platform for the life sciences sector and one of many brands part of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), is pleased to announce its collaboration with the FWD Pharma Conference, scheduled to be held Aug. 31-Sept. 1, 2020, as well as participation in the Strategic HCP Partnerships Summit, slated for Nov. 18-20, 2020. BioMedWire will serve as the official newswire of both events with IBN serving as the official media sponsor.  

“We have enjoyed working with the Global Strategic Management Institute on multiple events in the past and are looking forward to continuing that relationship,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for InvestorBrandNetwork. “FWD Pharma has an impressive approach to joining industry professionals with interactive panels, case studies and hands-on workshops to help attendees truly understand the importance of today’s digital journey.”

As an official dissemination partner, BMW is providing wire-grade press releases, performing awareness building strategies, producing professional content written by IBN for distribution via BMW’s 5,000+ Strategic Syndication Partners, and featuring both the FWD Pharma Conference and the Strategic HCP Partnerships Summit on its Events page.

“We are thrilled to have BioMedWire as an active participant in these events’ marketing efforts,” said Scott Grossman, Lincoln Health Network leader. “We have historically been impressed with the quality content generated and excellent visibility provided through the affiliated brand network for our past events. Following the success of our past collaborations, we are excited to be fully engaged in 2020 for our upcoming events.”

Produced by Lincoln Health Network, FWD Pharma is a 2-day virtual conference that has established itself as the No. 1 digital transformation event for pharma, life sciences and biotech leaders seeking guidance in a complex digital world. An established faculty of over 45 industry leaders will take the lead on a variety of seminar tracks, including product launch, commercialization, and marketing.

Also produced by Lincoln Health Network, the Strategic HCP Partnerships Summit is a 3-day interactive event which promises to help attendees enhance their end-to-end interaction and purposeful engagement strategy with HCP to drive strategic results while remaining compliant in a digital, face-to-face, or hybrid environment. This virtual event will provide thought-provoking sessions, interactive panels, and spotlight sessions and is designed for life science professionals from pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device organizations.

To learn more and register for these events, visit: http://www.fwdpharmaconference.com and https://hcp.lincolnhealthnetwork.com.

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire is a specialized communications platform, one of 50+ brands within our InvestorBrandNetwork, that aggregates and distributes news and information on the latest developments in the life sciences sector. Designed to quickly update investors on important industry news, BioMedWire is committed to keeping the public abreast of the latest developments related to emerging market opportunities in the sector.

For more information, please visit: https://www.biomedwire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:  https://www.biomedwire.com/disclaimer/

