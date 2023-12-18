Over 80% of gastric cancers are attributed to H. pylori bacterial infection

Gastric cancer is the third most common cause of cancer related death in the world

H. pylori infection is also a major cause of peptic ulcers

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA), (the “Company”) a global provider of advanced medical diagnostic products, today announced it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its Hp Detect™ Stool Antigen ELISA test (K232892), a new product that is designed to detect the presence of the H. pylori bacteria, which infects approximately 35% of the U.S. population. H. pylori infection is a disease which affects half the population of the world.

The Biomerica Hp Detect™ test detects the presence of the H. pylori bacteria which infects approximately 35% of the U.S. population. Over 80% of gastric cancers are attributed to H. pylori infection, and gastric cancer is the third most common cause of cancer-related death worldwide. Physicians and medical centers will be able use the results from the Hp Detect™ Stool Antigen test to diagnose the presence of H. pylori and assess H. pylori infection status after treatment.

Dr. William Chey, an expert in the management of H. pylori infection and Chief, Division of GI and Hepatology, Michigan Medicine, stated, “Testing for H. pylori eradication to assess status after treatment is crucial, especially in the context of increasing antibiotic resistance.”​

Biomerica’s Chief Executive Officer Zack Irani stated, “This FDA clearance is a milestone in our commitment to bringing a diagnostic solution for over 115 million people suffering from H. pylori infection across the U.S. We are particularly excited about this product as it has been shown to be highly accurate and has several key advantages for laboratories, physicians and patients. We have also created an efficient, low-cost manufacturing process that should enable high gross margins on this product.”

Biomerica, Inc. ( www.biomerica.com ) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians’ offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company’s products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica’s primary focus is on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

