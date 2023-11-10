IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA), (the “Company”) a global provider of advanced medical products today announced that it will participate in the 14th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on November 16, 2023, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York City. Zackary Irani, Chief Executive Officer of Biomerica will be hosting meetings during the event, which consists of one-on-one and small group meetings.
About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA)
Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians’ offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company’s products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica is primarily focused on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.
Corporate Contact:
Zack Irani
949-645-2111
investors@biomerica.com
Source: Biomerica, Inc.
- Inuvo Reports Record Quarterly Revenue of $24.6 Million, a 44% Year-Over-Year Increase for the Third Quarter of 2023 - November 10, 2023
- Sagimet Biosciences Presents Preclinical Results Supporting the Therapeutic Potential of its FASN inhibitor in Combination with Semaglutide and a Comprehensive Lipidomic Analysis of Interim FASCINATE-2 Data at AASLD – The Liver Meeting® 2023 - November 10, 2023
- Aluminum Doors and Windows Market Size to Reach US$ 75.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand for Sustainable and Energy-Efficient Building Solutions, According to the Market Report by RationalStat - November 10, 2023