Gastro Health is a leading gastroenterology group with over 380 GI physicians in the United States

Clinical study results show patients who eliminated foods as determined by the inFoods® IBS test experience significant improvement in IBS Symptoms Including Abdominal Pain Intensity (API)

IRVINE, Calif., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA), (the “Company”) a global provider of advanced medical diagnostic products, is pleased to announce that inFoods® IBS, a revolutionary new approach to alleviate Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) symptoms, is now available at the flagship office of Gastro Health in Miami, with plans expand into the other Gastro Health offices in the future.

Unlike traditional IBS treatments that rely on medications to mask symptoms, inFoods® IBS is a personalized and natural treatment approach. The inFoods IBS test is based on a patented technology that identifies the specific foods that can trigger IBS symptoms in individual patients. Once the trigger food(s) have been identified, patients who remove these trigger foods from their diets often experience a significant reduction or elimination in their IBS symptoms. A double blinded placebo controlled clinical study (performed at Mayo Clinic, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Inc., a Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital, the University of Michigan, Houston Methodist Hospital, and others), showed the inFoods® IBS treatment diet significantly improved several key IBS symptoms including Abdominal Pain Intensity (API). Symptom improvement in API for patients in the treatment arm versus the placebo arm was similar to, and in some cases better than, the improvement seen from current IBS drugs in the market, but without the drug side effects.

IBS is a digestive disorder that affects an estimated 40 million people in America making it a leading cause for patient doctor visits1. Traditional treatments often involve the use of medications that only provide temporary relief and can have severe side effects. In contrast, inFoods IBS focuses on the underlying causes of IBS symptoms.

“At Gastro Health, we are committed to providing our patients with the most effective and innovative treatments available. inFoods IBS is an innovative personalized approach in the treatment of IBS, offering a safe and effective alternative to traditional drug-based approach,” said Dr. James Leavitt, Director of Clinical Innovation at Gastro Health. “The personalized inFoods approach to IBS treatment has the potential to change the lives of millions of people suffering from this debilitating condition.”

Zack Irani, CEO of Biomerica, added, “We are excited to partner with Gastro Health to bring inFoods IBS to patients. We believe that personalized approaches are the future of healthcare, and we are proud to offer a solution that addresses the root cause of IBS symptoms without relying on medication. By identifying specific trigger foods for each patient, inFoods IBS creates a personalized plan that not only can relieve symptoms but also can address the underlying causes of the condition.”

Patients interested in learning more about inFoods IBS and whether it may be a suitable treatment option for them can schedule a consultation with their Gastro Health physician.

Contact: Gastro Health 9408 SW 87th Ave., Suite 200, Miami, FL 33176 phone: 305-913-0666

About Biomerica (NASDAQ: BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (www.biomerica.com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians’ offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company’s products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica primarily focus is on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

About Gastro Health®

Gastro Health is one of the leading gastroenterology platforms in the United States supporting practices in Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington. Gastro Health strives to provide outstanding medical care and an exceptional healthcare experience. The Gastro Health care teams utilize technology, clinical expertise, and compassionate care to provide a personalized approach to digestive health and overall wellness.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Biomerica) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to the future revenues, future expansion, earnings, profit margins, sales growth and product demand, as well as efficacy of the Company’s inFoods IBS test, the Company’s clinical trial designs, FDA clearance of the Company’s inFoods IBS test and commercialization of the inFoods IBS test, including the Company’s ability to find a strategic partners to help commercialize inFoods IBS test. Such forward-looking statements and information involve important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future, including, without limitation: adoption by physicians and patients of the inFoods IBS test, revenues, commercialization costs, earnings and cash flows, as well as the Company’s ability to design and enroll patients in a pivotal trial for inFoods IBS test, or delays in the anticipated timing of such clinical trials, meeting with FDA, risks that the costs of a pivotal trial will exceed expectations, risks that a pivotal trial will not replicate the results of the Company’s endpoint clinical trial, risks associated with the unpredictability of the regulatory approval process. Accordingly, such financial results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Biomerica. Additionally, potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, fluctuations in the Company’s operating results due to its business model and expansion plans, downturns in international and or national economies, the Company’s ability to raise additional capital if needed, the competitive environment in which the Company competes, and the Company’s dependence on strategic relationships, and such other risks described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Corporate Contact:

Zack Irani

949-645-2111

zirani@biomerica.com

Source: Biomerica