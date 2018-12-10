Breaking News
Biometric ID Authentication and Security Solutions Provider BIO-key Presents at Imperial Capital's 15th Security Investor Conference Wednesday, December 12th in New York City

WALL, N.J., Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric authentication and security solutions, announced today that its CEO Michael DePasquale will present at the 15th Annual Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 11:30 am EST. This institutional investor conference will be held at the InterContinental Barclay hotel in New York. This is the third year in a row that BIO-key will be participating at this conference.

“We are grateful to Imperial for inviting us to participate at the conference over the past several years as we’ve found it to be a great platform to expand awareness of BIO-key’s secure solutions and extend our strategic relationships,” stated Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO of BIO-key.

Imperial Capital’s 15th Annual Security Investor Conference connects leading security focused companies with an audience of key investors and business leaders. The conference will highlight over 65 public and private companies to an audience of over 400 attendees providing investors access to senior management teams while they present their positioning and strategic growth plans to deliver the latest compelling security solutions across the Global Consumer, Enterprise and Government Markets.

About Imperial Capital, LLC (www.imperialcapital.com)
Imperial Capital is a full-service investment bank offering comprehensive suite of services, including sales and trading, capital markets and restructuring, research and investment banking advisory, to institutional investors and middle market companies. The annual Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference brings together a select group of security technology companies to present their positioning and strategic growth plans to investors and business leaders.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (http://www.bio-key.com/)
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s software and hardware finger scanning solutions offer secure, user-friendly and attractively priced alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens and security cards, enabling enterprises and consumers to secure their networks and devices as well as their information in the cloud.

Now BIO-key’s TouchLock line of fingerprint and Bluetooth-enabled padlocks brings the security and ease of use of biometric technology to your home, office, school, gym or pastimes. Available at a growing base of retail and e-tail outlets and via www.shopbio-key.com, these innovative padlocks provide even more ways to “BIO-key your world.”

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
