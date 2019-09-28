Biometric machines aimed at preventing fraud in Afghanistan’s presidential election performed better than in a poll last year but still left voters waiting a long time to cast their ballots, election observers said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong police fire tear gas, water cannon to halt protest as China National Day nears - September 28, 2019
- Hong Kong police fire tear gas, water cannon as protests turn violent - September 28, 2019
- Biometric machines in Afghan vote improve after last year’s glitches - September 28, 2019