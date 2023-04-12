The biometric seat technology market is expected to grow globally due to the increasing demand for innovative vehicles, rising concerns about vehicle safety and security, and the trend of connected vehicles.

New York, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global biometric seat technology market was valued at USD 211.2 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 701.3 million in 2032. This market is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.1% between 2023 to 2032. The stress level of the driver is measured by biometric seats at the time of driving. Biometric seats measure the driver’s stress level, pulse rate, and body temperature with the aid of a sensor, while they are driving. These sensors, which offer computerized speed audible warning, restriction, and the capability to alert emergency services, are fitted in the steering wheels and seat belts. The main focus of biometric seats is to monitor the driver’s stress level while they are operating the vehicle.

Key Takeaway:

By product, in 2022, the biometric seat market was dominated by the sensor segment due to its increased use in electric and driverless vehicles.

by the due to its increased use in electric and driverless vehicles. By technology, the infrared technology segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the biometric seat market in 2022.

accounted for the in the biometric seat market in 2022. By vehicle type, the passenger segment dominated the largest market share in vehicle type analysis

dominated the largest market share in vehicle type analysis In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 42%.

Factors affecting the growth of the Biometric Seat Market

Several factors can have an impact on the growth of the biometric seat technology market. Some of these factors include:

Advancements in biometric technology: The accuracy and reliability of biometric seats have been enhanced by recent advancements in biometric technology, including facial, voice, and fingerprint authentication. Biometric seats’ potential applications in driverless cars, ride-sharing services, and public transportation have also increased.

The accuracy and reliability of biometric seats have been enhanced by recent advancements in biometric technology, including facial, voice, and fingerprint authentication. Biometric seats’ potential applications in driverless cars, ride-sharing services, and public transportation have also increased. Increasing demand for premium and luxury vehicles: Biometric seats are more frequently found in premium and expensive vehicles because of their increased price. The market for biometric seats is predicted to expand alongside the growth in sales of high-end and luxury vehicles, particularly in emerging countries.

Biometric seats are more frequently found in premium and expensive vehicles because of their increased price. The market for biometric seats is predicted to expand alongside the growth in sales of high-end and luxury vehicles, particularly in emerging countries. Growing awareness about health and wellness: Passengers are becoming more interested in keeping track of their health and wellness while traveling. Passengers can monitor their health and well-being by using biometric chairs and provide feedback on vital indications including heart rate, blood pressure, and breathing rate.

Market Growth

The global biometric seat technology industry is expected to continue growing. The increasing need for the creative vehicle industry, rising concerns regarding vehicle security and safety, and the developing trend of connected vehicles were boosting the growth of this market. Correspondingly, the improvement of enhanced sensors and software for biometric identification is moving this sector ahead. The increasing influence of electric vehicles, along with the trend toward autonomous driving, was expected to support the advancement of the biometric seat technology market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region would grow rapidly. Government programs to promote urbanization and population increases are credited with the region’s growth since they increase consumer demand for energy-dependent products and services. The high energy consumption of North America and continued technical developments across all industries are expected to have a significant impact on the region’s growth in this market. Due to the rising demand for safe and comfortable features in cars, Europe is predicted to hold a significant share of the global automotive biometric seat technology market. It is projected that the companies’ sizeable spending on biometric seat research and development will drive the global market for this technology.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 211.2 million Market Size (2032) USD 701.3 million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 13.1% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 42% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The market for biometric seat technology is expected to expand due to rising AI technology adoption and the addition of infotainment systems in automobiles. The Biometrics sector is having support from major automakers and digital businesses for a variety of applications, such as vehicle access, driver monitoring, and personalization. Jaguar Land Rover is developing facial recognition technology so that car settings can be controlled by people’s facial expressions. Infrared sensors embedded into seats allow biometric seats to measure a driver’s heart rate using sensors. Globally, as more cars are built to higher safety standards, the market for biometric seat technology is expected to expand. Due to the increasing use of computers and biometric security in cars, vehicle manufacturers are beginning to incorporate such safety and comfort features as biometric seats into their designs. As a result, demand for car biometric seat technology is expected to surge globally. In-car sensors are increasingly being utilized to monitor the emotional state of drivers, including body temperature, breathing rate, and heart rate – helping assess their level of stress. As a result, the automobile biometric seat industry is expected to expand globally.

Market Restraints

One of the major obstacles to the market for biometric seat technology is the high cost of implementation and maintenance. The technology needs special sensors and software, which can be expensive for automakers to implement into vehicles, especially in low-cost sections. The inadequate consumer knowledge regarding the advantages of biometric seat technology is yet another obstacle to industry development. The gathering and maintaining of personal biometric data raise concerns about exploitation or hacking, resulting in a big hurdle for the industry. As governments have avoided using biometric strategies for preventing the COVID-19 virus from spreading further, that has affected markets as well.

Market Opportunities

The market for biometric seat technology nowadays offers a wide range of opportunities. The market is expanding due to the increasing worldwide need for vehicle safety and security, and it is estimated that this pattern is going to continue. It is anticipated that the utilization of biometric technology may expand as companies aim to continue offering cutting-edge and distinctive features. The market growth for premium and luxury vehicles in Europe and the Asia Pacific also provides the industry with excellent prospects. The market for biometric seat technology is also likely to develop as a consequence of rising demand for hybrid vehicles as well as the requirement for stronger safety protocols.

Report Segmentation of the Biometric Seat Technology Market

Component Insight

Based on components, the market for biometric seat technology is segmented into sensor, camera, and display. Among these components, the sensor segment is dominate the global biometric seat technology market with the largest market share. The sensor is the most fundamental part of an automobile’s electronic system. The demand for electric and driverless vehicles has increased demand for the segment and its market share as a result of technological advancements.

Technology Insight

Based on the type of technology, the market is divided into infrared technology, implanted sensors, and other technologies. Infrared technology is anticipated the highest CAGR growth in the automotive biometrics market over the course of the forecast period due to its widespread application for safety and trustworthy authentication. The expanding use of keyless entry and push-button ignition in cars is another factor driving the improvement of infrared sensors in the automotive industry. For instance, the user must place the capacitive sensor on the door handle before the door will open.

Vehicle Insight

Based on the type of vehicle, the automotive biometric seat technology market has been split into two categories such as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Due to the growing popularity of opulent vehicles, the passenger car segment of the automotive biometric market has the highest market share of more than 60%, and it is anticipated to maintain its dominance. The demand for more customization and security has led to the growth of the market for automobile biometric seat technology.

Recent Development of the Biometric Seat Technology Market

Microsoft and Faurecia revealed that they would collaborate in 2020 to create digital services for the Cockpit of the Future utilizing Microsoft’s Connected Vehicle Platform. By providing immersive gaming and working experiences, this alliance hopes to revolutionize the in-car travel experience for all passengers. Similarly to this, the auto sector is gradually advancing biometric technology for reasons of use, safety, and security.

Market Segmentation

Based on Component

Sensor

Display

Camera

Other Components

Based on Technology

Infrared Technology

Implanted Sensor

Other Technologies

Based on Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The global biometric seat technology market is a rapidly evolving and highly competitive market. Some of the major players in the market include:

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Continental AG

Hitachi Ltd

Fujitsu

Ford Motor Company

Panasonic Corporation

Aptiv

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Synaptics Inc.

Lear Corporation

Faurecia

Other Key Players

