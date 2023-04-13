A sponsored session will feature Dr. Ben Finlay from Sanford Burnham Prebys Institute, Dr. Marc Henri Stern from Institut Curie and Dr. Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna from MD Anderson Cancer Center presenting on the utility of optical genome mapping (OGM) across cancer therapy research and development applications

Five scientific posters will illustrate the application of OGM in cancer research areas including hematological malignancies, homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and cell manufacturing and bioprocessing quality control

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced its participation in the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023 with a broad range of content covering the utility of optical genome mapping (OGM) utility for cell bioprocessing quality control, solid tumor and hematological malignancy cancer research. AACR’s annual meeting brings together industry, medical, and academic professionals to discuss advances in cancer science and medicine. The AACR conference will be held April 14-18, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.

As part of a sponsored session, three cancer genomics experts will share their latest research covering the utility of OGM in comprehensive genomic structural variation and homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) analysis of tumor biopsies. The presenters will also discuss their use of OGM for the identification of cancer biomarkers that may be utilized in personal therapy approaches and for drug screening in leukemia research samples. Dr. Ben Finlay of Sanford Burnham Prebys Institute, Dr. Marc Henri Stern from Institut Curie and Dr. Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna from MD Anderson Cancer Center will present in the Spotlight Theater on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 3:00 pm EST.

Poster sessions will be held April 16 from 1:30 pm-5:00 pm, April 17 from 9:00 am- 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm-5:00 pm, and April 18 from 9:00 am-12:30 pm and 1:30 pm-5:00 pm.

Poster Number Title Author 240 Comprehensive analytical solution to measure HRD genomic scars from pan-cancer NGS panels and optical genome mapping (OGM) Saul D. 2074 Genome integrity assessment and verification by optical genome mapping for cell manufacturing/bioprocessing applications Hastie A. 2224 Applying optical genome mapping to detect genomic biomarkers and use for residual disease monitoring in hematologic malignancies Pang A. 2227 Streamlined workflow for analyzing and reporting hematological malignancies in Bionano VIA™ software Clifford B. 6539 Application of optical genome mapping to identify samples with homologous recombination deficiency Pang A.

Session Title Presenter/s Presented Sponsored Session Applications of Optical Genome Mapping and Potential Impact on Cancer Therapy Research and Development Finlay B., Stern M., Kanagal-Shamanna R. April 17, 2023 3:00-4:00 PM EST Spotlight Theater D/E

“We are excited to participate in AACR’s annual meeting. We believe cancer is a disease of structural variation and that OGM and our software solutions have the potential to make an impact in the fight against cancer. The data that will be shared at the conference point to the continued expansion of OGM into clinical research applications for hematological malignancies and solid tumors and highlight our ongoing progress toward our goal of making OGM an essential tool in the arsenal of cancer researchers,” commented Erik Holmlin, president and chief executive officer of Bionano.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com , www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.biodiscovery.com .

Bionano’s OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

