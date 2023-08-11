Dr. Alka Chaubey, chief medical officer at Bionano, will host a sponsored vendor panel presentation on the integration of OGM for clinical research in cancer, featuring cancer genomics experts Dr. Ravindra Kolhe, Augusta University, Dr. Yassmine Akkari, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Dr. Susan Crocker, Kingston Health Sciences Centre/ Queen’s University, and Dr. Sachin Jadhav, HCG Network

Thirteen scientific platform and poster presentations will illustrate the application of Bionano’s OGM workflow in research areas including solid tumors, hematological malignancies, leukemia and basophilia

Bionano will introduce the latest products in the company’s OGM workflow to conference attendees, including Ionic G2 kits for the Ionic ® Purification System, featuring new chemistry for nucleic acid extraction from formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) and tumor tissue, and VIA™ software for hematological malignancies, which offers a simple and integrated workflow for visualization, interpretation and reporting across OGM, microarray and next-generation sequencing (NGS) data

Bionano is a Diamond Sponsor at the conference, and will host conference attendees, customers, KOLs, and VIPs from the genomics and cytogenetics communities at an evening reception

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced its participation at the Cancer Genomics Consortium (CGC) 2023 Annual Meeting with a broad range of content covering the utility of optical genome mapping (OGM) for solid tumor and hematological malignancy cancer research, including scientific platform and poster presentations from Bionano and a panel discussion featuring esteemed researchers from across the cancer genomics landscape.

CGC’s annual meeting brings together industry, medical, and academic professionals to discuss advances in clinical genomics for oncology research. CGC conference sessions will be held August 13-16, 2023, online and in-person in St. Louis, Missouri.

As part of a sponsored spotlight panel, Bionano’s chief medical officer, Dr. Alka Chaubey, will host a discussion titled “Unleashing Genomic Insights That Matter with Optical Genomic Mapping: An Interactive Panel Discussion,” featuring cancer genomics experts Dr. Ravindra Kolhe, from the Medical College of Georgia/Augusta University, Dr. Yassmine Akkari, from Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Dr. Susan Crocker, from Kingston Health Sciences Centre/ Queen’s University, and Dr. Sachin Jadhav, from HCG Network. During this interactive session, experts will discuss their experience implementing OGM, key applications, and potential implications for future clinical research and medical guidelines. The presentation will take place Monday, August 14, from 12:30-1:00 PM CDT in the General Session room at the conference.

Thirteen separate scientific presentations highlighting OGM as a novel technique in cancer research will be given at the conference. Presenters from Bionano, Bionano Laboratories, Augusta University, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, University of Washington, Health Care Global, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles/USC, Greenwood Genetic Center and Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust will present on the use of OGM in solid tumor and hematological malignancy research.

In addition, three posters featuring results from OGM applications in cytogenetics and cancer research will be presented at the conference.

Scientific presentations from Bionano and collaborators include:

Session Title Presenter Presented Session 1: Applications of Emerging Technologies in Clinical Genomics Application of optical genome mapping to identify samples with homologous recombination deficiency Hastie, A. August 13, 2023 2:15-3:15 PM CDT Speed Abstracts Session I: Use of Different Molecular Techniques to Diagnose Cancer Evaluation of Hi-C versus optical genome mapping for diagnosing constitutional genomic structural variants Fang, H. August 13, 2023 6:15-6:45 PM CDT Session 4: Clinical Utility of Genomic Testing for Identification and Potential for Therapy Selection in Solid Tumors Optical genome mapping reveals new insights into ZFTA fusion in supratentorial ependymomas Ji, J. August 14, 2023 10:45-11:45 AM CDT Speed Abstracts Session II Analytical validation of an optical genome mapping assay for the detection of structural variation in hematologic malignancies as a lab-developed test Sahoo, T. August 14, 2023 11:45 AM-12:15 PM CDT Speed Abstracts Session II Clinical utility of optical genome mapping: comparison with standard cytogenomics work-up for hematological malignancies Toruner, G. August 14, 2023 11:45 AM-12:15 PM CDT Sponsored Session Unleashing Genomic Insights That Matter with Optical Genomic Mapping: An Interactive Panel Discussion Chaubey A., Kolhe R., Akkari Y., Crocker S., Jadhav S. August 14, 2023 12:30-1:00 PM CDT General Session Room, Grand Ballroom EF Session 6: Integration of Novel Technologies in the Clinical Cancer Genomics Laboratory for Improving Patient Care Optical genome mapping identifies additional cytogenetic abnormalities in patients with hematologic malignancies Jadhav, S. August 14, 2023 3:30-4:00 PM CDT Spotlight Symposium ISCN 2024 update including a preview of the new genomic mapping nomenclature Hastings, R. August 14, 2023 5:30-6:00 PM CDT Session 8: Value of Novel Technologies for the Identification of Clonal Aberrations Different from Standard of Care Findings in Hematologic Malignancies Optical genome mapping in hematological malignancy: clinical outcomes in a 2-year follow-up retrospective study Sahajpal, N. August 15, 2023 10:45-11:45 AM CDT Session 9: Applications of Emerging Technologies in Clinical Genomics Rare SRY-positive derivative X chromosome in female fetus with apparently normal development Brewer, C. August 15, 2023 2:00-3:00 PM CDT Session 9: Applications of Emerging Technologies in Clinical Genomics A novel method for detection of loss of heterozygosity using B-allele frequency from optical genome mapping data Raksi, A. August 15, 2023 2:00-3:00 PM CDT

The following scientific posters from Bionano and collaborators will be on display Monday, August 14, from 6:00-7:00 PM CDT in the exhibit hall:

Title Author Novel complex translocation causing a PDGFRA-PRKG2 fusion identified by optical genome mapping in myeloid neoplasm with basophilia Rao, S. Atypical BCR-ABL1 rearrangements identified by optical genome mapping in patients with chronic myeloid leukemia Sahoo, T. Optical genome mapping for detection of biomarkers in residual disease monitoring research of hematologic malignancies Yu, J.

“Bionano is pleased to participate in the CGC conference this year, with a variety of presentations and posters covering the utility of our solutions for cancer research applications. We are excited to share our latest product advancements with CGC conference attendees, including VIA, our new software that offers a simple and integrated workflow for visualization, interpretation and reporting for data types including OGM, next-generation sequencing and microarrays. VIA also features a heme malignancy workflow, including curated resources that represent guideline-based targets applicable to hematological disease, which we believe will make the product particularly relevant for cancer researchers,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano.

More details on the conference can be found here: https://bionano.com/cgc2023/.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genomic analysis solutions that can help reveal answers to challenging genetic questions. Our mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM). Our OGM solutions allow scientists and clinical researchers the ability to see and discover structural variations in a way unmatched by traditional cytogenetic techniques. Our products additionally include an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates OGM, next-generation sequencing and microarray data in one consolidated view, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis technology. Our Lineagen, Inc., d/b/a Bionano Laboratories, business provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. To learn more, visit bionano.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Unless specifically noted otherwise, Bionano products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “potential,” “will,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the potential of our OGM workflows or other genomic solutions to be useful in research applications such as solid tumors, hematological malignancies, leukemia and basophilia; the ability of our OGM workflows and other genomic solutions to offer new insights and address critical gaps left unanswered by other genome analysis products; OGM’s utility in research, development, and manufacturing processes for monitoring genomic integrity and off-target effects in cell lines and its potential to improve the quality, safety, and overall risk profile of next-generation therapy development and manufacturing; the utility of OGM for research in the areas reported in the presentations given and the posters made available at the CGC annual meeting; the utility, relevance and benefits of our latest products, including Ionic G2 kits for the Ionic Purification System and VIA software, for cancer researchers; and the growth and adoption of OGM for use in monitoring genomic integrity and off-target effects in cell lines. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: global and macroeconomic events, such as recent and potential bank failures, potential resurgences of COVID-19 and the ongoing Ukraine-Russian conflict and related sanctions, on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements to existing technologies; failure of our OGM workflows or other genomic solutions to be useful in research applications such as solid tumors, hematological malignancies, leukemia and basophilia or for monitoring genomic integrity and off-target effects in cell lines and its potential to improve the quality, safety, and overall risk profile of next-generation therapy development and manufacturing; failure of OGM to be used or prove useful for monitoring genomic integrity and off-target effects in cell lines; failure of researchers to adopt OGM; the ability of our OGM solutions to offer the anticipated benefits for and contributions to the areas reported in the presentations given and posters made available at the CGC annual meeting; future study results contradicting the results reported in the presentations given and posters made available at the CGC annual meeting; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

