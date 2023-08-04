SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) today announced that the Company effected a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock, at a ratio of 1-for-10. The effective time of the reverse stock split will be 5 p.m. ET on August 4, 2023. The Company’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis commencing upon market open on August 7, 2023.

As previously disclosed, at the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders held on June 14, 2023, the Company’s stockholders voted to approve a proposal authorizing the Board of Directors of the Company to amend the Company’s certificate of incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock. On August 1, 2023, the Board of Directors approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.

As a result of the reverse split, each 10 shares of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically combined and converted into one issued and outstanding share of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share. The Company’s common stock will trade under a new CUSIP number, 09075F 305, effective August 7, 2023, and remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “BNGO.” The reverse stock split reduces the number of shares of common stock issuable upon the conversion of the Company’s outstanding shares of preferred stock, if any, and the exercise or vesting of its outstanding stock options, restricted stock units and warrants in proportion to the ratio of the reverse stock split and causes a proportionate increase in the conversion and exercise prices of such preferred stock, stock options, restricted stock units and warrants.

No fractional shares of common stock will be issued as a result of the reverse stock split. Stockholders of record who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will receive a cash payment in lieu thereof. The reverse stock split impacts all holders of the Company’s common stock proportionally and will not impact any stockholder’s percentage ownership of the Company common stock (except to the extent the reverse stock split results in any stockholder owning only a fractional share).

Bionano has chosen its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (“AST”), to act as exchange agent for the reverse stock split. Stockholders owning shares via a bank, broker or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split and will not be required to take further action in connection with the reverse stock split, subject to brokers’ particular processes.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genomic analysis solutions that can help reveal answers to challenging genetic questions. Our mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM). Our OGM solutions allow scientists and clinical researchers the ability to see and discover structural variations in a way unmatched by traditional cytogenetic techniques. Our products additionally include an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates OGM, next-generation sequencing and microarray data in one consolidated view, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Our Lineagen, Inc., d/b/a Bionano Laboratories, business provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. To learn more, visit bionano.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Unless specifically noted otherwise, Bionano products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “will” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies, among other things, and in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing and implementation of the reverse split and the commencement of trading of Bionano’s post-split common stock. Such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks are included under the caption “Risk Factors” in Bionano’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Bionano’s other filings subsequently made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Bionano does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise except as required by law.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:

Erik Holmlin, CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (858) 888-7610

eholmlin@bionano.com

Investor Relations:

David Holmes

Gilmartin Group

+1 (858) 888-7625

IR@bionano.com