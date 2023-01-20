27 different customers representing North America and Europe

30 oral presentations across four consecutive days

34 scientific posters will be featured in a virtual exhibition hall

Topics span the application of optical genome mapping (OGM) in genetic disease, cancer research and cell bioprocessing

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced its Symposium 2023 lineup of 30 oral presentations delivered from 27 different customers worldwide featuring the utility of optical genome mapping (OGM) across a wide range of applications for genetic disease and cancer research and for cell bioprocessing. The symposium will take place virtually from January 23 to 26, 2023. During these four days, customers will showcase their latest research findings using OGM. Each day will feature oral customer presentations, a live panel with Q&A and a wide range of scientific posters within the virtual exhibition hall.

“We believe Symposium is the quintessential event for the OGM community to come together and share the progress they are making in genetic disease and cancer research using OGM alongside other genome analysis tools,” said Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano Genomics. “What impresses me most about the Symposium lineup for 2023 is the sheer breadth of topics, ranging from neural tube defects, prenatal testing, homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) analysis in breast cancer to drug development with cell bioprocessing QC. Symposium is an opportunity for anyone interested or currently working with OGM to form connections within the community and see the potential impact of looking at the genome in a different way. I am looking forward to seeing our global customers showcase their accomplishments with OGM at Symposium.”

“Our 2022 Symposium was a fantastic event where OGM users showcased their data. Since then, we have made significant improvements in OGM workflow and data analysis which have allowed our customers to advance their clinical and translational research. We have seen the implementation of our Saphyr® system across a broad range of clinical research applications, including consolidating traditional cytogenetics workflows to OGM and demonstrating OGM’s utility in combination with NGS,” said Alka Chaubey, PhD, FACMG, chief medical officer at Bionano. “Symposium attendees have an opportunity to learn from their peers and we will continue to provide our customers with the training, education and services to support our goal of greater adoption of OGM.”

Each session of Symposium will start at 7:00 am PST and will last approximately 3 hours. After the scientific presentations, the speakers will join for a live panel discussion and Q&A moderated by Dr. Chaubey. In addition, each day will feature a scientific poster exhibit. Below is the list of customer presentations per day and application area.

January 23: Oncology-heme malignancies

Speaker Institution Title Dr. Adrian Dubuc Brigham and

Women’s Hospital

and Harvard

Medical School From Masked Complexity to Chromosomal Mimicry:​ Using Optical Genome Mapping to Characterize Cancer Genomes Dr. Veronika Butin-Israeli Shaarei Zedek

Medical Center Role of Nuclear Architecture in Chromosomal Instability of Myeloid Malignancies. New Insights with OGM Dr. Victoria Marcu Chaim Sheba

Medical Center Validation of OGM for Cytogenomic Testing in Hemato-oncology – Sheba Experience​ Dr. Estelle Balducci Necker Children’s

Hospital Optical Genome Mapping Refines Cytogenetic Diagnostics, Prognostic Stratification and Provides New Molecular Insights in Adult MDS/AML Patients Dr. Ravi Kolhe Augusta University Going beyond Karyotyping and FISH: Impact of Optical Genome Mapping (OGM) with Additional Clinically Relevant Information in 75 Hematological Malignancy Cases Dr. Blanca Espinet Hospital del Mar The Spanish-OGM Heme Working Group Dr. Adam Smith University Health Network,

University of Toronto International Working Group Recommendations for the Clinical Implementation of Optical Genome Mapping in Hematologic Malignancies

January 24: Oncology- Heme malignancies and solid tumors

Speaker Institution Title Dr. Ravi Kolhe Augusta

University Complementarity of Optical Genome Mapping and Next Generation Sequencing Panel (523 genes) for the Comprehensive Evaluation of Myeloid Neoplasms Dr. Rashmi Kanagal

Shamanna The University of

Texas MD

Anderson

Cancer Center Exploratory Role of OGM Applications in Immunotherapies Dr. Marcin Imieliński New York

Genome Center Resolving Complex Structural Variation with OGM and Genome Graphs Dr. Juan Díaz-Martín Instituto de

Biomedicina de

Sevilla, IBiS-HUVR Complex Rearrangement Patterns in Ewing Sarcoma Associated with Poor Clinical Outcome Dr. Daniel Ackerman University of

Pennsylvania Neuroendocrine Tumor Liver Metastases​: Understanding Metastatic Progression by Identifying Genetic Drivers of Disease Sandra Vanhuele Institut Curie,

Inserm U830 Features of Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) ​in Triple Negative Breast Cancers (TNBC) using Optical Genome Mapping Dr. Jef Baelen KU Leuven Optical Genome Mapping for Comprehensive (Cyto)genetic Analysis of Sarcomas in a Diagnostic Setting​

January 25: Constitutional Genetic Diseases

Speaker Institution Title Dr. Roger Stevenson Equanimitas Neural Tube Defects Dr. Brynn Levy Columbia

University

Medical Center Prenatal Clinical Study Dr. Roger Stevenson Equanimitas Multisite Optical Genome Mapping Postnatal Study Dr. Anja Kovanda &

Dr. Borut Peterlin University

Medica Center

Ljubljana FSHD Testing by OGM in the Clinical Setting – Our Experience​ Dr. Avinash

Dharmadhikari Children’s

Hospital of Los

Angeles/ Keck

School of

Medicine of

University of

Southern

California Optical Genome Mapping Improves Clinical Interpretation of Constitutional Copy Number Gains Bárbara Fernández

Garoz Niño Jesús

Hospital Next-generation Cytogenetics: Optical Genome Mapping in Peripheral Blood Samples Dr. Alex Hoischen Radboud

University

Medical Center Optical Genome Mapping: Hidden SVs in Rare Diseases Dr. Detlef Trost Laboratoires

CERBA Optical Genome Mapping as a Diagnostic Tool in Cases of Unresolved Rare Diseases Dr. Isabelle

Schrauwen Columbia

University Optical Genome Mapping in Genetically Unsolved Neurodevelopmental Disorders

January 26: Cell Bioprocessing

Speaker Institution Title Dr. Alex Hastie Bionano Utilization of Optical Genome Mapping for Cell Quality Control in Cell Therapy Applications​ Dr. Somayeh Tarighat

& Dr. Andrew McKay Genentech, Inc. Optical Genome Mapping and Cell Product Characterization Darisha Jiadani Bionano Introducing Generation 2 (G2): Saphyr OGM Sample Preparation Dr. Andy Pang Bionano Quality Assessment for Cell Bioprocessing Dr. Ben Finlay Sanford

Burnham

Prebys Medical

Discovery

Institute OGM Analyses of CAR-NK “Living Drugs” Nahed Darwish Synthego Evaluation of CRISPR Edits Using Bionano’s Optical Genomic Mapping Karyotyping Dr. Saumyaa

Saumyaa Genome Editing

Safety Cell QC Using OGM

Symposium registration is open to all and there is no charge for attending this event. Register today at Bionano Symposium 2023 (labroots.com)

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com , www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.biodiscovery.com

Bionano’s OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “potential,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, OGM’s utility for research in areas including genetic diseases and cancers, OGM’s utility in cell bioprocessing QC, and the growth and adoption of OGM. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic developments, such as the ongoing Ukraine-Russian conflict, and related sanctions, and the COVID-19 pandemic, on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements to existing technologies; failure of OGM to prove useful for research in areas including genetic diseases and cancers; failure of OGM to prove useful for cell bioprocessing QC; failure of laboratories to adopt OGM; the ability of our OGM solutions to offer the anticipated benefits for and contributions to the areas reported in the presentations given and posters made available at Symposium 2023; future study results contradicting the results reported in the presentations given and posters made available at Symposium 2023; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:

Erik Holmlin, CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (858) 888-7610

eholmlin@bionanogenomics.com

Investor Relations:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

+1 (858) 366-3243

amy@juniper-point.com