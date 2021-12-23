Bionano Genomics Appoints Vince Wong to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of the leading software solutions for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today announced the appointment of Vincent Wong, JD, MBA, to its board of directors.

Mr. Wong is currently the chief commercial officer at Geneoscopy, Inc., a life sciences company focused on the development of diagnostic tests for gastrointestinal health. He joined Geneoscopy in March 2021 after almost 18 years at Roche Diagnostics, where he held senior leadership roles across the spectrum of commercial execution, including product marketing, sales, strategy, business development, market access and communications. His teams served physician groups, hospital systems, patients, biopharma, retail pharmacies and payors in the areas of diabetes, oncology, infectious disease and women’s health.

“We are thrilled to have Vince joining the board of directors,” said Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer at Bionano Genomics. “Vince brings a depth of experience in commercial leadership, the pharmaceutical industry as well as market access and clinical diagnostics commercialization that complements the outstanding experience we already have across the board. I’m excited to work closely with Vince as we ramp up our commercial execution and advance efforts connected to market access for OGM.”

“I am excited about joining Erik and his colleagues on the board of directors at Bionano and going deeper into the genomics industry.” Vince added, “a significant portion of my time at Roche Diagnostics was in the Ventana business, which transformed anatomic pathology by automating outdated and cumbersome workflows through instrumentation and consumables, creating modernized workflows that delivered enhanced testing efficiency and medical value for labs, clinicians and patients. I believe Bionano can achieve something similar through its efforts to consolidate workflows in cytogenomics. I also believe the combination of OGM and next-generation sequencing data can enable the development of targeted therapeutics and is something the pharmaceutical industry could potentially leverage.”

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com , www.lineagen.com or www.biodiscovery.com .

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, our commercialization strategy and execution, including Mr. Wong’s involvement, our ability to achieve our objective of consolidating workflows in cytogenomics, including by comparison to Ventana, and interest in our technology by the pharmaceutical industry. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape, including the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements in existing technologies; failure of OGM to accurately and consistently perform as observed in published studies; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

