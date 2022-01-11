Bionano Genomics Hosts Day 2 of 2022 Symposium with New Research Demonstrating How OGM Detects Known and Novel Variants in Hematologic Malignancies

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of N x Clinical™, the leading software solutions for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, hosted the second day of 2022 Symposium, the Company’s premiere event showcasing OGM research applications across key clinical areas of constitutional genetic disease, hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and OGM combined with next-generation sequencing (NGS).

Ten presentations from leading researchers across North America and Europe showcased the utility of OGM for hematologic malignancies at 2022 Symposium. Ten experts from across North America and Europe shared their latest research using OGM to characterize genetic aberrations in a wide variety of adult and pediatric leukemias and related hematologic malignancies. Their findings consistently demonstrated the sensitivity of OGM for structural variants typically identified by karyotyping and FISH. These researchers also shared examples of novel variants of potential clinical importance discovered with OGM that were undetected with other methods.

OGM revealed novel genetic aberrations in B-cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (B-CLL) and Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemias (ALL). B-CLL is the most common form of adult leukemia. Karyotyping and FISH panels for characterized genetic aberrations are typically used in the evaluation of B-CLL. Dr. Saurabh Gupta, from Quest Diagnostics, has focused his initial evaluation of OGM on this malignancy and shared the overall high concordance of OGM with traditional methods to detect known gene rearrangements in B-CLL. He also described cases in which OGM identified variants that were missed or not fully characterized by conventional methods but were of potential prognostic value. Dr. Anna Puiggros from Hospital del Mar in Barcelona, Spain presented her similar findings that OGM effectively detected genetic aberrations and several additional abnormalities in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) samples in an independent study.

OGM can be faster and more cost-effective than traditional techniques for analyzing ALL. ALLs are hematopoietic neoplasms of lymphoid precursors, characterized by the accumulation of malignant, immature lymphoid cells in the bone marrow and blood. The classic panel for these types of neoplasms includes karyotyping, FISH, and multiplex ligation-dependent probe amplification (MLPA). In two independent studies, Jonathan L. Lühmann, from Hannover Medical School, Germany, and Dr. Barbara Dewaele, from University Hospitals, Leuven, found that OGM reliably and cost-effectively identified genetic markers when compared to traditional panels for ALL. In addition to accurately identifying all translocations, the studies found that OGM detected additional potentially targetable new fusions and chromothripsis. Further, Dr. Adrian Dubuc presented a case study of a 37-year-old veteran who was diagnosed as Philadelphia-negative B-ALL. Based on a battery of cytogenetics tests, this patient was found to have a complex genetic profile. Using OGM alone, Dr. Dubuc and his team were able to confirm this same complex profile.

OGM detected more clinically relevant variants across a wide range of hematologic malignancies including acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Other presenters shared study results evaluating the OGM workflow for a variety of different hematologic malignancies. Dr. Kornelia Neveling is investigating whether OGM could replace traditional tests such as karyotyping and FISH and is conducting a clinical utility study for subjects with AML. She reported that interim analyses for this study support this potential application. Data from similar comparative analyses were presented by Bence Dvorak on plasma cell diseases, Dr. Elena Garcia Sanchez on pediatric leukemias, Dr. Brynn Levy for AML, and Dr. Adam Smith on multiple malignancy types. These independent studies suggest that OGM can detect known and novel genetic aberrations, facilitate interpretation and reporting, and reduce time from procuring the sample to reporting data.

“We continue to be impressed by the work of our colleagues and are grateful for their contributions to genetic discovery in cancer,” remarked Alka Chaubey, PhD, FACMG, Chief Medical Officer of Bionano. “We are excited by the potential of OGM to identify new variants that may directly impact the lives of people living with leukemia and related conditions.”

“As these presenters demonstrated today, we are just beginning to see how OGM can better characterize genetic variants in hematologic malignancies,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bionano. “These presentations demonstrate that OGM is a scalable workflow that can reliably match traditional methods, which we believe may unlock new insights into cancer.”

