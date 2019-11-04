Bionano Genomics to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on November 7

Breaking News
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO), a life sciences instrumentation company that develops and markets Saphyr, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection in genome analysis, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019 and provide a business update.

Conference Call & Webcast Details
Date:  Thursday, November 7, 2019
Time:  4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free:  800-239-9838
International:  786-789-4784
Conference ID: 9713013
Webcast:    http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136900

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call.  An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay in the Investors section of the Bionano website.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. Bionano develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to drive the adoption of digital cytogenetics, which is designed to be a more systematic, streamlined and industrialized form of traditional cytogenetics. The Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Mike Ward, CFO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7600
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1 (617) 535-7742
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Kirsten Thomas
The Ruth Group
+1 (508) 280-6592
[email protected]

 

