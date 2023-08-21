SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that it has received a letter from the staff of the Listing Qualifications department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”). As previously announced, the Company was notified by Nasdaq on May 30, 2023 that it was not in compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. The notification letter noted that for the last 10 consecutive business days, from August 7, 2023 to August 18, 2023, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater, and thus the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement and the matter is now closed.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. The Company additionally offers nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. For more information, visit www.bionano.com, www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.purigenbio.com.

Bionano’s OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

