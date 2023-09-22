SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that on September 18, 2023, the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Compensation Committee”) granted an inducement award consisting of a non-qualified stock option to purchase 106,000 shares of common stock to Gülsen Kama, the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer, under the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan, as amended. The Compensation Committee approved the award as an inducement material to the new employee’s employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $3.00 per share, the Company’s closing trading price on September 18, 2023, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to Ms. Kama’s continued service relationship with the Company through the applicable vesting dates. The award is subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan, as amended, and the terms and conditions of the applicable award agreement covering the grant.

