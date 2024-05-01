Next-generation surgical monitors enhance safety and convenience for veterinary care

TUSTIN, Calif., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bionet America, Inc. today announced the launch of the new Brio XVet series, a groundbreaking line of multiparameter monitors for use in veterinary surgery. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, these sleek and lightweight monitors – the Brio X3Vet, X5Vet, and X7Vet – offer more efficiency, precision, and safety.

At the heart of each monitor lies Bionet’s cutting-edge BT Link Next software, a revolutionary tool that automatically captures vital signs during surgical procedures, freeing up veterinary staff to focus on the well-being of their patients. Veterinarians can easily connect up to 32 Bionet monitors, allowing central monitoring of all procedures from any workstation in the practice.

“With the exponential rise in pet ownership across the United States, veterinary practices are facing unprecedented pressures,” said Jason DeFrancesco, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Bionet. “The Brio XVet monitors have been carefully engineered to provide exceptional ease of use, convenience, and efficiency, even in the most challenging clinical environments. Our mission is to empower veterinarians to focus on anesthetic safety during surgical procedures with confidence and peace of mind.”

To further aid veterinarians during surgery, the Brio XVet series contains a seamless and error-free capacitive touchscreen interface, ensuring a fluid user experience. The Brio X7Vet also features a 15.6″ screen – the largest in its class – allowing practitioners to monitor data from a distance with unmatched clarity and precision.

The Brio XVet series of multiparameter monitors are now available throughout North America. For more information, visit BionetUS.com/brioxvet .

About Bionet America, Inc.

Bionet America has been serving the global animal health community for over 20 years. Our core values of functional simplicity, elite performance, and uncompromising value are carefully engineered into what we believe to be the most trusted brand in Veterinary multiparameter monitors on the market today.

