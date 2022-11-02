ADELAIDE, Australia, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bionomics Limited (Nasdaq: BNOX | ASX: BNO) (Bionomics or Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system (CNS) disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in November:
- Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
- Company Presentation: November 10th at 8:35am PT in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
- Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference
- Fireside Chat: November 29th at 9:15am ET
An audio webcast link for select events, when available, will be posted to Bionomics’ website in the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section.
Released on authority of the Executive Chairman.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
|General
Ms Suzanne Irwin
Company Secretary
+61 8 8150 7400
CoSec@bionomics.com.au
|Investor Relations
Mr. Connor Bernstein
Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development
+1 (650) 524-5143
cbernstein@bionomics.com.au
|Investor Relations
Kevin Gardner
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com
About Bionomics Limited
Bionomics (ASX:BNO, NASDAQ:BNOX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious CNS disorders with high unmet medical need. Bionomics is advancing its lead drug candidate, BNC210, an oral, proprietary, selective negative allosteric modulator of the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, for the acute treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) and chronic treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Beyond BNC210, Bionomics has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) with two drugs in early-stage clinical trials for the treatment of cognitive deficits in Alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system conditions.
www.bionomics.com.au
