Bionomics to Participate in William Blair’s Biotech Focus Conference 2022

ADELAIDE, Australia, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bionomics Limited (Nasdaq: BNOX | ASX: BNO) (Bionomics or Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious central nervous system (CNS) disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that Dr. Errol De Souza, Executive Chairman of Bionomics, will participate in a panel on “Unmet Needs and Novel Therapies in Neuropsychiatry” at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference taking place virtually and in-person in New York on July 12-13, 2022.

The “Unmet Needs and Novel Therapies in Neuropsychiatry” panel will take place on Wednesday, July 13th at 9:00am ET.

In addition to participating in the panel, Dr. De Souza will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference. An audio webcast link for the event, when available, will be posted to Bionomics’ website found on the ‘Events & Presentations’ page within the ‘Investor Center’ section.

About Bionomics Limited
Bionomics (ASX:BNO, NASDAQ:BNOX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, allosteric ion channel modulators designed to transform the lives of patients suffering from serious CNS disorders with high unmet medical need. Bionomics is advancing its lead drug candidate, BNC210, an oral, proprietary, selective negative allosteric modulator of the α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, for the acute treatment of Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD) and chronic treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Beyond BNC210, Bionomics has a strategic partnership with Merck & Co., Inc (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) with two drugs in early-stage clinical trials for the treatment of cognitive deficits in Alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system conditions.

