BioNovelus, Inc. Announces Name Change to Castellum, Inc.

POTOMAC, Md., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioNovelus, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces that its corporate name change to Castellum, Inc. has been processed by FINRA, has been published on the “Daily List” on January 23, 2020, and will become effective today. The Company has previously filed the name change with the State of Nevada as an amendment to the company’s articles of incorporation.

“We are pleased to announce our new corporate name, Castellum, Inc.,” said Mark Fuller, President and CEO of Castellum, Inc (formerly: BioNovelus). “The new name better reflects our company’s strategy of acquiring and growing companies in the IW, EW, IT, and cybersecurity space. We also will be announcing soon a new branding partner who will help us increase our company’s awareness globally.”

The company’s ticker will remain unchanged, ONOV, while a new CUSIP number has been assigned.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Mark Fuller, President & CEO

[email protected]

301-461-1839