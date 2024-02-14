Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises BioNTech SE (“BioNTech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BNTX) investors that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors that purchased B. Riley securities between March 30, 2022 and October 13, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The lawsuit alleges that during the specified period, the defendants did not inform investors about the following issues: (1) BioNTech had exaggerated the demand and commercial potential of Comirnaty; (2) BioNTech and/or Pfizer had accumulated an excessive stockpile of raw materials for Comirnaty, as well as doses of the COVID-19 vaccine tailored to variants other than XBB.1.5, which were produced on a speculative basis; (3) as a result, BioNTech faced a heightened risk of having to write off substantial inventory and incur related charges for Comirnaty; and (4) consequently, the optimistic statements made by the defendants regarding the company’s business, operational performance, and future prospects were significantly misleading and/or lacked a solid factual foundation at all times in question.

