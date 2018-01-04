BioNTech Secures USD 270 Million in Series A Financing

MAINZ, Germany, Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioNTech AG, a fully-integrated biotechnology company pioneering individualized cancer immunotherapy, today announced it has completed a USD 270 million Series A round of financing. The Company previously completed a seed round fundraising in 2008 concurrent with its founding.

The Series A round was led by the Redmile Group and joined by Janus Henderson Investors, Invus, Fidelity Management & Research Company and several European family offices. The Struengmann Family Office, an existing investor in BioNTech, also participated in the capital raise.

BioNTech will use the capital to further advance its clinical pipeline of individualized immunotherapies covering a number of new approaches including mRNA and CAR-T / T-Cell receptors for the treatment of cancer and other diseases with high medical need. Its corporate partnerships include collaborations with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Genmab and Bayer Animal Health.

Helmut Jeggle, Chairman of BioNTech, commented: “Our aim is to continually broaden our investor base in order to include other like-minded long-term investors from around the world.”

“This financing round is an important milestone that contributes to our continued global expansion as an individualized cancer company,” added Prof. Ugur Sahin, co-founder and CEO of BioNTech. “Our investors share our ceaseless passion to transform the treatment of cancer and other diseases with precise, individualized immunotherapies.”

Mike Lee, Co-Founder and Portfolio Manager at Redmile Group, LLC, added: “BioNTech is building an impressive immunotherapy pipeline based on compelling scientific validation. Together with the company’s leadership position in providing individualized immunotherapies specific to a patient’s tumor, we are excited to partner with BioNTech to help accelerate the development of their broad and unique portfolio of cancer therapies.”

About BioNTech AG

BioNTech is Europe’s largest privately held biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of individualized therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company combines all building blocks for individualized immunotherapy under one roof – from diagnostics and drug development to manufacturing. Its cutting-edge technologies range from individualized mRNA-based medicines through innovative chimeric antigen receptors and T-cell receptor-based products to novel checkpoint immunomodulators. BioNTech’s approach is validated by five top-tier corporate partnerships with Genentech, Genmab, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi and Bayer Animal Health. Founded in 2008, BioNTech’s financial shareholders include the MIG Fonds, Salvia and the Struengmann Family Office, with the Struengmann Family Office as the majority shareholder.

More information about BioNTech is available at www.biontech.de.