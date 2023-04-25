The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising demand for innovative therapeutics are projected to fuel the market’s expansion. Additionally, the increasing demand for biosimilar products is anticipated to further drive the market’s growth.

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Market.us, The global biopharmaceutical CMO market size generated around USD 16.2 billion in revenue in 2022 and is expected to be worth around USD 51.5 billion by 2032, at CAGR of over 12.6% during 2022-2032. The biopharmaceutical CMO comes from several sources, which include non-mammalian and mammalian. The biopharmaceutical CMO facilities involve fill and finish operations, manufacturing analytical and packaging studies. The biopharmaceutical market is expected to see significant development during the forecast period. The major type of biopharmaceutical CMO products includes biologics and biosimilars. Also, biologics produce a wide range of products from human, animal, or microbial sources as biological treatments. Merger and acquisitions help CMOs offers bioprocess combination devices for their customers, making CMO more valuable and attractive time-to-time for the rapid growth of the biopharmaceutical CMO market.

Key Takeaway:

By Product Type, the biologics segment generated a revenue share of 84% in 2022.

the biologics segment generated a revenue share of in 2022. By Service, the Manufacturing segment has dominated the market, growing at a CAGR of 46.10% over the forecast period.

the Manufacturing segment has dominated the market, growing at a over the forecast period. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 34.2%.

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of Europe held a 26% revenue share in 2022.

held a revenue share in 2022. Asia-Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR from 2023-2032.

Factors affecting the growth of the Biopharmaceutical CMO Market?

Increase in the geriatric population: Due to the increase in the number of chronic disease patients, there is also an increase in the demand for biopharmaceutical CMOs in the market which will help to drive the market growth.

Due to the increase in the number of chronic disease patients, there is also an increase in the demand for biopharmaceutical CMOs in the market which will help to drive the market growth. Demand for Novel Therapeutics: The increase in the demand for new advanced therapeutics with the increased incidences of chronic diseases and the increase in the demand for biosimilar products is expected to drive the market’s growth.

The increase in the demand for new advanced therapeutics with the increased incidences of chronic diseases and the increase in the demand for biosimilar products is expected to drive the market’s growth. High-cost services: The high cost of biopharmaceutical CMO services and data security is also responsible for the growth of the biopharmaceutical CMO market.

Top Trends in Global Biopharmaceutical CMO Market

The increase in demand for mammalian cell culture and microbial fermentation facilities helps to increase demand for microbial fermentation, and mammalian cell culture service is increasing in industries. It focuses on biologics development based on a procedure such as monoclonal antibodies and recombinant protein. The advanced development will help enhance the market growth by introducing new drugs and motivating innovation in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Biopharmaceutical CMO continuously focuses on innovative products and consistently moves toward union through mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborative partnerships. Such trends are witnessed in this market, boosting the demand for these products. The market price contains associated properties sold by the facility supplier or within the service offering. Only properties and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Market Growth

The growing adoption of advanced technology with increases in healthcare expenditure, rising R&D activities, and an increase in drug development and drug discovery procedures helps to drive the growth of the market. Also, increasing demand for Contract manufacturing organizations is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the biopharmaceutical CMO market.

Regional Analysis:

North America is the most dominating region in the biopharmaceutical CMO market, holding the largest share during the forecast period due to the presence of many CMO manufacturing facilities, with several small-scale CMOs entering this region. Various small and medium-sized pharma producers are contracting pharmaceutical production to the CMOs due to a lack of investments. The increasing geriatric population, high patient volumes, rising per capita incomes, and growing awareness among individuals are driving the need for enhancing the healthcare industries in these nations. Asia Pacific is driving the surge in outsourcing due to lower labor and operations expenses. India is expected to show significant progress due to the large volume of large molecule creation in this region. India’s large-molecule manufacturing is also expected to boost its economy.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 16.2 Billion Market Size (2032) US$ 51.5 Billion CAGR (from 2022 to 2032) 12.6% North America Revenue Share 34.2% Europe Revenue Share 26% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The market will continually grow as biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies increase their investments in contract manufacturing and development services. The biopharmaceutical manufacturing market is estimated to register the highest growth, expanding small CMOs during the forecast period. The increasing awareness about biologics is simultaneously increasing the demand for fill&Finish services. The rising demand is due to the growing number of biologics pipelines anticipated to grow during the forecast period. The increasing number of robust pipelines will help to increase demand for operating devices. Many CMOs has been investing and providing facilities for increasing cost production in the market. The CMOs use automation and innovative technologies at their plants to improve their project throughput and product quality capabilities. It has driven large molecule manufacturers’ interest in the CMOs to meet the growing demand for biologicsThe demand for tests in diagnosis treatment is also growing significantly due to the presence of a high number of applications in biopharmaceutical CMO in the healthcare sector.

Market Restraints

The biopharmaceutical CMO market is increasing the cost of devices to improve profit due to high-profit margins but due to high-profit margins as compared to other manufacturing industries in the biopharmaceutical CMO market. In addition, manufacturing operating devices requires high costs as an initial investment in additional devices to start biomanufacturing at a higher rate. These factors may restrict the market growth. Furthermore, the limited use of contracting well-established biopharmaceutical companies also hampered the market expansion.

Market Opportunities

The biopharmaceutical CMO market is also boosted due to growing healthcare facilities in several developing countries. The biopharmaceutical CMOs are affecting innovative growth prospects. Expanding R&D efforts and investment is critical to developing market growth. Regional allowances, new product improvement, industry cooperation, assignment development, and consolidations and acquisitions are other development strategies to acquire a competitive advantage in the worldwide market. The rapidly growing geriatric population, high patient volumes, and growing awareness among individuals are driving the need for expanding healthcare companies in these nations. However, the governments in these economies are increasing their funding to enhance healthcare infrastructure & facilities. Due to the increasing demand for biopharmaceutical CMOs in healthcare businesses, the increased funding in this sector is expected to offer growth opportunities in the market.

Report Segmentation of the Biopharmaceutical CMO Market

Product Type Insight

The biopharmaceutical CMO market is segmented based on product type into biologics and biosimilars. Biologics held the largest segment in the global Biopharmaceutical CMO market. The biologics again sub-categorized into monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, antisense, RNAi & molecular therapy, and others. The increase in demand for this segment is due to its safe and effective use. The increasing investment, technological advancement, and increasing interest of pharma developers in biologics help with the rise in demand for this biopharmaceutical market. The biosimilar product is anticipated to grow with high cost as they provide affordable solutions and alternative biologics. Less accuracy and safety problems in this segment may hamper its growth.

Service Type Insight

Based on service type, the market is segmented into manufacturing, analytical & Q.C. studies, fill & finish operations, and packaging. The manufacturing segment is the most dominating segment, with the highest market share during the projection period. Due to the increase in the rate of contract manufacturing, this segment held the largest shares. This manufacturing segment is subcategorized into two types upstream and downstream processing. Downstream processing is a complex procedure that requires advanced technologies based on novel manufacturing tools. Therefore, the downstream processing segment is anticipated to hold the largest shares during the forecast period. The fill & finish service segment show significant growth during the projection period. This segment supports the growth by increasing demand for operating devices in the biopharmaceutical CMO market.

Source Type Insight

Based on the source, the market is segmented into mammalian and Non-mammalian. The mammalian segment is the most dominating segment in the biopharmaceutical CMO market. It is used for the development of new vaccines and the detection of diseases. On the other hand, the non-mammalian segment is anticipated to raise significant shares due to its use in the production of bio-therapeutics such as enzymes, cytokines, hormones, and antibodies.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Biologics

Biosimilars

Based on Service

Manufacturing

Fill & Finish Operations

Analytical & C. studies

Packaging

Based on Source

Mammalian

Non-Mammalian

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:

Lonza

JRS Pharma

Samsung Biologics

CMC Biologics

TOYOBO Co. Ltd.

FUJIFILM Biosynth Biotechnologies

Wuxi Biologics

Pantheon

PRA Health Science

LabCorp

Other key players

Recent Development of the Biopharmaceutical CMO Market

April-2021: Thermos Fisher Scientific declared to gain PPD Inc., a top worldwide supplier of drug fabricating and clinical research administration, to the biotech business. Expanding their production capacity and client service would support their market position.

