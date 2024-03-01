Regulatory bodies are promoting the advancement of continuous processing in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, which in turn is driving the demand for biopharmaceutical fermentation systems.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 52.6 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for biopharmaceutical fermentation systems is expected to close at US$ 25.6 billion.
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with an aging population globally, has led to a growing demand for biopharmaceuticals. These drugs are often produced using fermentation processes, driving the need for advanced fermentation systems.
Biopharmaceuticals play a crucial role in combating a spectrum of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, infectious ailments, and neurological conditions. In cancer therapy, they encompass monoclonal antibodies, checkpoint inhibitors, cytokines, and enzyme inhibitors among other types.
The anticipated increase in cancer prevalence is poised to drive growth in the biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market in the coming years.
Advances in biotechnology and fermentation technology have led to the development of more efficient and scalable fermentation systems. These advancements allow for higher yields, improved product quality, and reduced production costs, thereby driving market growth.
Download sample PDF copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=46989
Pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are investing significantly in research and development activities to develop novel biopharmaceutical products. This increased R&D expenditure fuels the demand for innovative fermentation systems capable of meeting the requirements of complex bioproduction processes.
Regulatory agencies, such as the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and EMA (European Medicines Agency), have established stringent guidelines for the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals to ensure product safety and efficacy. Compliance with these regulations necessitates the use of advanced fermentation systems with precise control and monitoring capabilities.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- As of 2022, the biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market was valued at US$ 23.4 billion
- Based on application, the recombinant proteins segment is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.
Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers
- Automation and advanced process control technologies are being integrated into fermentation systems to enhance efficiency, productivity, and reproducibility.
- Biopharmaceutical companies are seeking modular and scalable fermentation systems that can adapt to changing production needs.
- Market players are developing fermentation systems capable of continuous operation to meet the demand for high-throughput production of biopharmaceuticals.
- Market players are developing fermentation systems that minimize energy consumption, reduce waste generation, and utilize renewable resources, aligning with the industry’s growing emphasis on environmental stewardship.
Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market – Regional Analysis
- North America holds a significant share of the global biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market, driven by the presence of a large number of biopharmaceutical companies, especially in the United States. Factors such as robust R&D infrastructure, technological advancements, and favorable regulatory policies contribute to market growth. Increasing investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors further propel the demand for fermentation systems.
- The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the biopharmaceutical fermentation systems market, primarily driven by increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and biotechnology research. Countries like China, India, South Korea, and Japan are witnessing a surge in biopharmaceutical manufacturing activities, leading to higher demand for fermentation systems. Favorable government initiatives, growing outsourcing trends, and a large pool of skilled labor also contribute to market expansion in this region.
Competitive Landscape
Market players are collaborating with biopharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and technology providers allows for sharing expertise, accessing complementary technologies, and expanding market reach. Market players continuously expand their product portfolios to cater to evolving customer demands and address emerging trends. This may involve introducing new fermentation systems with enhanced features or acquiring complementary product lines through mergers and acquisitions.
- GE Healthcare
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech
- Merck KGaA
- Eppendorf AG
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Nova Biomedical
- Lonza Group AG
- BD
Key Developments from the market are
- In November 2023, The Wacker Chemical Group completed the acquisition of ADL BioPharma, a contract manufacturing organization. This strategic move aims to bolster Wacker’s fermentation capacities while also augmenting its capabilities in recovery and purification processes.
- Danaher Corporation offers fermentation systems and bioprocessing equipment for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Their products are designed to streamline bioproduction workflows and enhance process efficiency.
Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry ! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=46989
Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market – Key Segments
Product
- Upstream Products
- Fermenters
- Bioprocess Analyzers
- Process Monitoring Devices
- Culture & Media Preparation
- Culture Media and Buffers & Inducers
- Other Upstream Products
- Downstream Products
- Filtration & Separation Systems
- Chromatography
- Consumables & Accessories
- Other Downstream Products
Application
- Recombinant Proteins
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Antibiotics
- Probiotics
- Others (Amino Acids, Enzymes, Polysaccharides, etc.)
End-user
- Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Contract Manufacturing Organizations
- Contract Research Organizations
- Academic Research Institutes
- Food Industry
- Others
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=46989<ype=S
More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –
Mice Model Generation Market – The value of global mice model generation market reached US$ 424.6 Mn. The demand analysis of mice model generation market expects the market to rise at 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.
Cancer Biomarkers Market – The study highlights that the market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact:
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Email: [email protected]
Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube
- Biopharmaceutical Fermentation Systems Market Projected to Reach USD 52.6 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.5%: Report by Transparency Market Research Inc. - March 1, 2024
- Ambassador Noble C.K. McWhorter Grants Hermes An Esteemed McWhorter Family Trust Warrant For Recognition As An Exemplary Asset in Luxury Leather Goods. - March 1, 2024
- Brine Concentration Technology Market to Reach USD 20.4 billion, Surging at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc. - March 1, 2024