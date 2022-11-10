Some of the major players operating in the bioplastic textiles industry are Teijinl, Pumal, Unitika, Patagonia, Reebok, Mango Materials, Pond Aps, Genomatica, ZS Fabrics, and Offset Warehouse.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Bioplastic Textiles Market size is poised to exceed USD 1.3 billion by 2032.

Rising concerns associated with the impacts of climate change and environmental adversities have elevated the demand for biodegradable products. Understanding the environmental consequences of plastic consumption, textile companies across the globe are eyeing bioplastic as a promising alternative. In recent years, bioplastic has recorded widespread application in the making of curtains and other home textiles.

However, the availability of a wide variety of substitutes may impede demand for bioplastic textiles. Increasing R&D has enabled the introduction of high-performance fabrics and materials made from plants, microbial fermentation, bamboo, and wood.

Based on the source, bioplastic textiles market share from the cassava segment is anticipated to reach over USD 107 million by 2032. Cassava is popularly used as a raw material to produce starch bioplastic to prevent the harmful impact of plastic production on the environment. Studies demonstrate that the high-starch content of cassava peels can help produce bioplastics. Cassava is readily available and is more durable as compared to corn starch. It is also relatively sustainable in rural areas as it is easier to grow and harvest.

In terms of material, the industry share from the bio-polyamide (Bio-PA) segment is projected to exhibit over 3.5% CAGR between 2023-2032. Bio-polyamide (Bio-PA) is the most advanced bio-manufacturing polymer. It is a new class of bioplastics derived from renewable sources such as natural fats and oils. They are extensively used across a broad spectrum of applications such as carpets, sports shoes, outdoor apparel, and toothbrushes. Increasing advancements in textile engineering will drive product penetration over the forthcoming years.

Bioplastic textiles market share from the footwear end-user segment is estimated to go beyond USD 163 million by 2032. The footwear sector is one of the largest potential end-users of bioplastic textiles. Sports shoemakers are increasingly implementing sustainable targets to make 100% biodegradable shoes, which will proliferate the use of bioplastics in footwear. For instance, in November 2021, Reebok started working on creating sustainable footwear at its Innovation Lab in Boston with the aim of designing 100% plant-based, fully biodegradable shoes.

North America bioplastic textiles market is poised to surpass USD 350 million by 2032. The presence of a vast apparel sector will propel the demand for bioplastic textiles in the region. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada are among the top fashion hubs in the world and are steadily incorporating sustainable fashion trends.

The competitive landscape of the global bioplastic textiles market is inclusive of companies like Teijinl, Pumal, Unitika, Patagonia, Reebok, Mango Materials, Pond Aps, Genomatica, ZS Fabrics, and Offset Warehouse. These players are focusing on strategic partnerships and collaborations to advance product development. For instance, in July 2022, Patagonia signed a two-year partnership with Puma, Carbois, Salomon, and On to help these apparel consortium to enhance the recyclability and circularity of their products.

