BioPorto A/S – admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a private placement

The share capital of BioPorto A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 8 November 2017 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|DK0011048619
|Name:
|BioPorto
|Volume before change:
|142,494,056 shares (DKK 142,494,056)
|Change:
|13,015,625 shares (DKK 13,015,625)
|Volume after change:
|155,509,681 shares (DKK 155,509,681)
|Subscription price:
|DKK 3.20
|Face value:
|DKK 1
|Short name:
|BIOPOR
|Orderbook ID
|3433
For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
