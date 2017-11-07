BioPorto A/S – admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a private placement

The share capital of BioPorto A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 8 November 2017 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0011048619 Name: BioPorto Volume before change: 142,494,056 shares (DKK 142,494,056) Change: 13,015,625 shares (DKK 13,015,625) Volume after change: 155,509,681 shares (DKK 155,509,681) Subscription price: DKK 3.20 Face value: DKK 1 Short name: BIOPOR Orderbook ID 3433

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66