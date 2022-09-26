BioPower Operations Corporation D/B/A HYFI Corp. announces TRANSFER AGENT LETTERS MUST BE RESPONDED TO immediately.

Aventura, Florida., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioPower Operations Corporation (OTC Pink: BOPO) announced today that its transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust, is sending out letters to update shareholder information. It is critical for Shareholders to comply. If information is not timely submitted, the stock may be considered abandoned, and by law returned to the residence state as Escheatment Shares.

YOU MAY AVOID ESCHEATMENT OF YOUR PROPERTY IN ONE OF TWO WAYS:

COMPLETE THIS FORM AND RETURN IT TO THE ADDRESS PROVIDED BY CONTINENTAL STOCK TRANSFER & TRUST CONTACT CONTINENTAL STOCK TRANSFER & TRUST BY EMAIL AT: ESCHEATMENT@CONTINENTALSTOCK.COM AND PROVIDE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION BY EMAIL:

PLEASE EMAIL

NAME OF STOCK – BIOPOWER OPERATIONS CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER NAME NUMBER OF SHARES CURRENT ADDRESS PLEASE ENTER THE LAST FOUR DIGITS OF ALL TAX PAYOR IDS (SSN/FEIN)

About BioPower Operations Corporation or HYFI Corp.

BioPower Operations Corporation (OTC: BOPO) is a Nevada corporation currently in the process of changing its name, subject to clearance by FINRA to, HYFI Corp. Headquartered in the USA, HYFI Corp. is a fintech company that has developed and owns an innovative blockchain technology called, “HyFi”.

HyFi consists initially of two platforms: 1) An impact investment crowd-funding platform for green initiatives. The platform launches with strong support from a ready clientele. This initiative comes to market after approximately 16 months of full time development by a team of world class developers who just won “Fintech innovator of the year” award for Lithuania. HyFi’s core purpose is to solve problem of access to funding for issuers who have focused their business on sustainability, the betterment of the planet and/or humanity. The “ILO” (Initial License Offering) makes its world debut on HyFi and will appeal to owners/issuers who do not wish to dilute their equity positions or give up control of their companies.

HyFi’s second platform is 2) the HyFi Launchpad. The NFT Launchpad is a modern marketing solution for brands, companies and famous people to reach today’s buyers and global Internet Community through the issuance and marketing of NFTs. HyFi seeks Partner companies to collaborate with HyFi, or license our technology, to work together to market their products and services. This unique Blockchain technology marketing tool can also track distributors, affiliates and influencers successes and sales for the promotion and introduction of the products or services. The activity is intended to have a positive cross-pollination effect on the crowd-funding platform and create a robust eco-system of users. Both platforms intersect at a single destination point at https://www.hyfi.exchange/ .

Information about the company can be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR site under the Issuer Profile of “BioPower Operations Corporation.”

For more information please visit: www.hyfi-corp.com and https://www.hyfi.exchange/ .

Media Contact

Troy MacDonald, CEO

+1-786-923-0272

Forward-Looking Statements

