Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Biopreservation Market worth USD 9.5 Billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Biopreservation Market worth USD 9.5 Billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

Biopreservation industry is anticipated to register 8% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 owing to growing adoption of biopreservation techniques for regenerative medicine.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The biopreservation market value is anticipated to cross USD 9.5 billion in revenue by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Increasing demand for regeneration medicines due to rising occurrences of lifestyle diseases will drive the industry trends. Growing need for effective healthcare systems, along with prominent healthcare expenditure, will increase the demand for biopreservatives. The soaring cases of chronic diseases among the elderly population have encouraged government agencies to spend massively on healthcare, pushing gene banks, bio banks and hospitals to focus on biopreservation.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/762

Wide applicability in research laboratories to push the industry landscape

Biopreservation market from equipment segment was valued at over USD 3.5 billion in 2021, due to the growing demand for biopreservation equipment to preserve blood, vaccines, and more, in hospitals and laboratories. The equipment includes freezers, refrigerators, consumables, and liquid nitrogen and are widely utilized in DNA, stem cell, plasma, and tissue research sectors.

CD34+ cell provider segment to foster market expansion

The CD34+ segment was worth more than USD 810 million in 2021. This is attributed to the prevalent use of cell surface marker CD34+ for the diagnosis of hematopoietic stem cells that can differentiate into multiple lineages. Blood from newborns’ umbilical cords is a crucial source of these cells. Notable advancements in stem cell research will stimulate product penetration.

Browse key industry insights spread across 260 pages with 413 market data tables & 13 figures & charts from the report, “Biopreservation Market Analysis By Product (Equipment {Freezers, Refrigerators, Consumables [Vials, Straws, Microtiter, Bags], Liquid Nitrogen}, Media {Pre-formulated, Home-brew}, Laboratory Information Management System [LIMS]), By Application (Regenerative Medicine {Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy}, Biobanking {Human Eggs, Human Sperm, Veterinary IVF}, Drug Discovery), By Cell Provider (CD34+, CD19+, MSC, iPSC, hESC, Tumor Cells), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/biopreservation-market

High demand for advanced storage facility to boost industry size

Biopreservation market from regenerative medicine segment accounted USD 1 billion in 2021. owing to the rising demand for advanced bio storage facilities. Intensifying demand for regenerative therapies that require regenerative medicines will propel the demand for effective bio-storage procedures. For instance, in September 2022, CIRM provided around $2.7 million to UCI to establish a regenerative medicine training program to spread awareness regarding its benefits.

North America to emerge as a prominent regional market due to surging incidences of chronic diseases

North America biopreservation market held a substantial industry share of more than 45% in 2021 and is slated to depict significant growth over the assessment timeframe.  Exponential demand for diagnosis of chronic diseases may be a key factor pushing regional market revenue. In addition, government guidelines supporting ethical usage of biological samples and the development of novel drugs & therapies in the healthcare space will foster the North America industry outlook.

Effective expansion plans to remain a vital development strategy for industry players

The competitive landscape of the biopreservation market is inclusive of Arctiko A/S, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PHC Holdings Corporation, Cryport, Inc, Eppendorf AG, Helmer Scientific, VWR International (Avantor, Inc.), Biolife Solutions, Azenta, and Merck KGaA. These companies primarily focus on research and development and enter into strategic mergers and collaborations to proliferate their market position.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/762

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us:

Aashit Tiwari
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688
USA: +1-302-846-7766
Europe: +44-742-759-8484
APAC: +65-3129-7718
Email: sales@gminsights.com
Read More News @ https://ibmag.com/

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.