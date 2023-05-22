Major biorationals market participants include Bayer AG, BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Certis USA LLC, Isagro SpA., Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc, Koppert B.V., and Russell IPM Ltd.

The biorationals market valuation is predicted to cross USD 2.2 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Increasing investments by governments in crop protection globally is a key driver behind industry growth. In September 2021, the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) announced an investment of more than USD 15.6 million in pest management and crop protection. Many governments are also investing huge amounts into sustainable agricultural practices in the wake of growing environmental concerns. Citing an instance, in April 2023, the USDA invested over USD 46 million in sustainable agriculture research and education. Favorable scenarios associated with the use of clean technologies will boost market demand over the next ten years.

The biorationals market from the agriculture segment will amass considerable gains through 2032. Biorationals offer a more eco- friendly approach to agriculture, with minimal impact on non-target organisms and reduced risk of pesticide resistance. Increasing demand for eco-friendly agricultural solutions is contributing to market expansion. Moreover, governments across the globe have been recognizing the potential benefits of biorationals in promoting sustainable agriculture and reducing the environmental impact of conventional farming practices, which will foster product adoption in the long run.

The biorationals market from the semi-chemicals segment will grow notably during 2023 to 2032. Semi-chemicals are naturally occurring chemical compounds that mediate communication between organisms, such as pheromones, allelochemicals, and kairomones. These can be used for pest control by disrupting the behavior of pests or attracting beneficial insects. Increasing investments in pest control will increase the demand for semi-chemicals globally.

The biorationals market revenue from the grains segment is projected to observe lucrative growth from 2023 to 2032. The use of biorationals can significantly improve the nutritional profile of the grains, as they promote the uptake of essential nutrients by plants. They also enhance the yield and quality of grain crops. Rising demand for an effective and sustainable approach to managing pests has increased the demand for biorationals in grain production, thus, propelling segment gains.

North America biorationals market size will garner appreciable gains through 2032. Increasing consumer demand for sustainable agricultural solutions and supportive government policies is supporting regional expansion. Moreover, the strong presence of leading market players such as Valent BioSciences, Certis USA, and others prioritizing product innovations will further augment the demand for biorationals in North America in the coming years.

Major players involved in biorationals market include Bayer AG, BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Certis USA LLC, Isagro SpA., Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc, Koppert B.V., and Russell IPM Ltd, among others

Biorationals Market News:

In February 2023, Bayer AG, a German multinational pharmaceutical company, inked a deal with Kimitec to accelerate the development of biological crop protection solutions and biostimulants. Under this agreement, both partners will formulate naturally derived biological solutions.

In February 2023, Certis Biologicals, a prominent biopesticide producer, announced the launch of Biofungicide SoilGard®, a microbial fungicide for protecting agriculture specialty crops from diseases.

