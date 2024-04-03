– Company is not offering shares pursuant to the registration statement –

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (“BioRestorative”, “BRTX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRTX ), a clinical stage company focused on stem cell-based therapies, today announced the filing of a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The registration statement solely covers the resale by selling securityholders of up to 2,513,686 shares of common stock of the Company that are issuable pursuant to the exercise of previously issued warrants. The filing was made pursuant to registration rights granted to the selling securityholders in connection with the issuance of the warrants to them.

The Company’s Form S-1 registration statement has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. A copy of the Form S-1 filing can be viewed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov , or can be obtained upon written request to the Company at 40 Marcus Drive, Suite One, Melville, New York, 11747, Attention: Secretary.

These shares may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these shares in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state.

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ( www.biorestorative.com ) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. Our two core programs, as described below, relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders:

• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC™): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have commenced a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease.

• Metabolic Program (ThermoStem®): We are developing a cell-based therapy candidate to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”). BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes.

