BioRestorative Therapies Announces Notices of Allowance for Three Patent Applications for its Off-the-Shelf ThermoStem® Program

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC: BRTX), a life sciences company focused on stem cell-based therapies, today announced that the United States Patent Office and several International agencies have issued notices of allowance for three separate patent applications related to the Company’s metabolic ThermoStem® Program.

The notices of allowance were for a total of three patent applications and covered the United States, Israel, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The applications have issued or are expected to issue as patents in 2021.

These patent allowances will allow for the protection of a specific isolated human brown adipose tissue-derived stem cell capable of differentiating into multiple cell types and their applications. This particular cell possesses strong characteristics applicable for potential therapeutic uses for treating a wide range of degenerative and metabolic disorders with billion-dollar market opportunities.

“Our ThermoStem® Program is a platform technology that we expect will create a valuable therapeutic pipeline for BioRestorative. These patent application notices of allowance further strengthen our position as a leader in the development of brown adipose therapeutics,” said Francisco Silva, the Company’s Vice President of Research and Development. “Adding intellectual property to this family of patents will protect us as we seek to expand our off-the-shelf clinical development programs.”

Lance Alstodt, President and CEO of the Company, added, “I am very impressed with the rate and significance of the advancement of our intellectual property, further strengthening our fundamental value inherent in the technology. We continue to follow a strict protocol for achieving our strategic goals that were outlined earlier this year and look forward to transitioning our off-the-shelf cell therapy to the clinic.”

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (www.biorestorative.com) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. Our two core programs, as described below, relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders:

• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC™): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease.

• Metabolic Program (ThermoStem®): We are developing a cell-based therapy candidate to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”). BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes.

