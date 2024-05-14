MELVILLE, N.Y., May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (“BioRestorative”, “BRTX” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRTX ), a clinical stage company focused on stem cell-based therapies, today provided an update on its business.

“We have successfully executed against key strategic priorities since the start of the year,” said Lance Alstodt, BioRestorative’s Chief Executive Officer. “The most important of those were to advance our lead clinical program, BRTX-100, and expand our core preclinical program, ThermoStem®, while also laying the groundwork for our commercial BioCosmeceuticals business to start generating significant revenues this year. We expect that this, combined with the $16.4 million cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities the Company held as of the end of the first quarter, will provide additional financial flexibility.”

Recent Highlights

DEVELOPMENT

Disc/Spine Program

A poster presented in February at the Orthopaedic Research Society (ORS) 2024 Annual Meeting described preliminary 26 and 52 week blinded data from the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of the Company’s lead clinical candidate, BRTX-100, in subjects with chronic lumbar disc disease (“cLDD”). The preliminary clinical data showed meaningful signals in patients enrolled in the study and, importantly, no notable safety signals.

Following manufacturing/clinical process enhancements made by BioRestorative that tripled its monthly trial capacity, it entered into a collaboration with Galen Patient Recruitment, Inc. designed to support completion of patient enrollment in the Phase 2 BRTX-100 study in cLDD before the end of 2024.

On the heels of that, the Company announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) clearance of an important amendment to the Phase 2 study protocol, removing saline injection in the control arm of the study and replacing it with a sham injection.

Metabolic Program

Last week, the Company disclosed the development of a novel exosome-based biologic program targeting obesity. The new therapeutic candidate, developed using the Company’s patented ThermoStem® platform, has the potential to serve as an adjuvant to existing pharmaceuticals that are FDA approved and marketed towards weight loss. BioRestorative currently anticipates initiating the formal FDA process for this ThermoStem®-based therapeutic candidate by filing a Drug Master File (DMF) in the third quarter of 2024, and aims to initiate first-in-human clinical studies before the end of the year.

COMMERCIAL

BioCosmeceuticals

In late April, the Company entered into an exclusive five (5)-year commercial agreement with Cartessa Aesthetics, LLC (“Cartessa”), pursuant to which BioRestorative will supply pre-set minimum quantities of finished vials of a proprietary cell-based biologic serum to Cartessa annually as private label under Cartessa’s Chronos ExoCR mark.

With this transformative commercial partnership, BioRestorative is poised to potentially enter into a stage of anticipated rapid growth in the biocosmeceuticals business.

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative (www.biorestorative.com) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. As described below, our two core clinical development programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders, and we have also recently begun offering BioCosmeceutical products:

• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC™): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have commenced a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease.

• Metabolic Program (ThermoStem®): We are developing cell-based therapy candidates to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells (“BADSC”) to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”), as well as exosomes secreted by BADSC. BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes. BADSC secreted exosomes may also impact weight loss.

• BioCosmeceuticals: We operate a commercial BioCosmeceutical platform. Our current commercial product, formulated and manufactured using our cGMP ISO-7 certified clean room, is a cell-based secretome containing exosomes, proteins and growth factors. This proprietary biologic serum has been specifically engineered by us to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and bring forth other areas of cosmetic effectiveness. Moving forward, we also intend to explore the potential of expanding our commercial offering to include a broader family of cell-based biologic aesthetic products and therapeutics via Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies, with the aim of pioneering U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals in the emerging BioCosmeceuticals space.

