Westport, CT, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), an advanced digital signal processing technology company delivering unprecedented accuracy and precision to intracardiac signal visualization with its proprietary PURE EP™ System, today announced the appointment of Lorraine Spurge, entrepreneur and financier, to its Advisory Board.

As founder and CEO of Maple Stone Capital Advisors, Ms. Spurge began her 40-year financial career with Drexel Burnham Lambert and became one of the most successful women on Wall Street. She helped raise more than $200 billion of debt and equity capital for growth companies. The capital she helped raise was crucial to hundreds of companies, including MCI Communications, McCaw Cellular, Warner Communications, Healthtrust, Charter Medical, Movado, and MGM Resorts and Studios. After Drexel, she became an entrepreneur and helped build companies like International Capital Access, Spurge Ink!, MetWest Financial, and Guggenheim Partners.

Ms. Spurge, has been a motivational speaker and contributor to radio and TV stations including CNN, CNBC, and KCBS. She has authored several books including Portraits of the American Dream, MCI: Failure is not an Option, and Money Clips. Throughout her career she has served on numerous advisory committees and boards of directors for philanthropic organizations, including Prostate Cancer Foundation, The Geffen Playhouse, WorkingNation, Focused Ultrasound Foundation, and Women in America.

“We are thrilled to welcome esteemed finance, investment, and business leader, Lorraine Spurge, to our Advisory Board,” said Ken Londoner, Chairman, CEO and Founder of BioSig. “Her knowledge and expertise in business development, corporate finance, institutional investment, and organizational leadership is second to none. Credited with advising and helping to build well-known companies, Lorraine stands out as one of the leading advocates for access to capital for small and middle market companies. As a Drexel alum, we believe Lorraine’s network will be of great benefit to BioSig as we seek to expand our shareholder base and advance our growth initiatives.”

Ms. Spurge commented, “I am at a point in my life that I want to support smart people, with the highest integrity, who are passionate about advancing initiatives that improve and save lives. Working with Michael Milken since 1981 has been the greatest privilege, and, over the years, he has taught me to help others to achieve their version of the American Dream.

“At BioSig, Ken has assembled a professional team, and has established the right motivational architecture for success. I am pleased to join the Advisory Board with enthusiasm and a desire to help save lives.”

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is an advanced digital signal processing technology company bringing never-before-seen insights to the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. Through collaboration with physicians, experts, and healthcare leaders across the field of electrophysiology (EP), BioSig is committed to addressing healthcare’s biggest priorities — saving time, saving costs, and saving lives.

The Company’s first product, the PURE EP™ System, an FDA 510(k) cleared non-invasive class II device, provides superior, real-time signal visualization allowing physicians to perform insight-based, highly targeted cardiac ablation procedures with increased procedural efficiency and efficacy.

The PURE EP™ System is currently in a national commercial launch and an integral part of well-respected healthcare systems, such as Mayo Clinic, Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute, Cleveland Clinic, and Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute. In a blinded clinical study recently published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology, electrophysiologists rated PURE EP™ as equivalent or superior to conventional systems for 93.6% of signal samples, with 75.2% earning a superior rating.

The global EP market is projected to reach $16B in 2028 with an 11.2% growth rate.1

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business and raise capital in the future when needed, (ii) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iv) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (v) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vi) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

