BioSig to Commence Patient Cases at Mayo Clinic

Second institution to begin patient enrollments with PURE EP(TM) System

Westport, CT, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that the Company installed its PURE EP(tm) System at Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Mayo Clinic is the second institution to conduct patient cases under BioSig’s clinical trial titled “Novel Cardiac Signal Processing System for Electrophysiology Procedures (PURE EP 2.0 Study)”. Patient enrollments are due to begin mid-January 2020. Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Research Foundation (TCARF) in Austin, Texas, was the first institution to conduct patient cases under the clinical trial in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Shareholder Letter issued by the Company on November 14, 2019 announced several upcoming installations of the Company’s PURE EPTM System. The Company believes that trial data may play an important role in advancing broader commercial adoption across the universe of medical centers providing catheter ablation treatments.



About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace (www.biosig.com).

The Company’s first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

