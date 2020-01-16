BioSig to Commence Patient Cases at Mayo Clinic

Breaking News
Second institution to begin patient enrollments with PURE EP(TM) System

Westport, CT, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that the Company installed its PURE EP(tm) System at Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Mayo Clinic is the second institution to conduct patient cases under BioSig’s clinical trial titled “Novel Cardiac Signal Processing System for Electrophysiology Procedures (PURE EP 2.0 Study)”. Patient enrollments are due to begin mid-January 2020. Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Research Foundation (TCARF) in Austin, Texas, was the first institution to conduct patient cases under the clinical trial in the fourth quarter of 2019. 

The Shareholder Letter issued by the Company on November 14, 2019 announced several upcoming installations of the Company’s PURE EPTM System. The Company believes that trial data may play an important role in advancing broader commercial adoption across the universe of medical centers providing catheter ablation treatments.


About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace (www.biosig.com).

The Company’s first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Andrew Ballou
BioSig Technologies, Inc. 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
54 Wilton Road, 2nd floor
Westport, CT 06880
[email protected]
203-409-5444, x119
