Westport, CT, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering unprecedented accuracy and precision to intracardiac signal visualization, today announced that it will be presenting data at Heart Rhythm 2023, the Heart Rhythm Society’s 44th annual meeting, on May 19-21, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana. At the meeting, new clinical data collected by the Company’s PURE EP™ Platform will be highlighted in three posters, presented by leading physicians from Cleveland Clinic.

BioSig will also be exhibiting at booth #2045 where the Company’s executive leadership, clinical and commercial teams will share customizable features and algorithms of the PURE EP™ Platform, showcasing intracardiac signal specificity unavailable on any other signal technology platform.

Abstract and presentation details follow:

Friday, May 19, 2023 | 2:30-4:30 PM CT

Abstract: Unipolar Signal Modification-Guided Radiofrequency Ablation

Presenting Physician: Hagai Yavin, M.D., Research Fellow, Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

First Author: Chadi Tabaja, MD

Saturday, May 20, 2023 | 1:30-3:30 PM CT

Abstract: Feasibility of Unipolar Signal Guided Ablation in Creating Contiguous Lines of Conduction Block: A Proof-of-Concept Study

Presenting Physician: Hagai Yavin, M.D., Research Fellow, Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

First Author: Hagai Yavin, MD

DATE: TBD

Abstract: Comparison of Unipolar Electrogram Monitoring during Radiofrequency ablation in Viable and Ablated Myocardium: Loss of the S-component

Presenting Physician: TBD

First Author: Hagai D Yavin, MD

About Heart Rhythm 2023

The Heart Rhythm Society’s annual Heart Rhythm meeting convenes 7,700+ of the world’s finest clinicians, scientists, researchers, and innovators in the field of cardiac pacing and electrophysiology. More than 700 international experts in the field will serve as faculty for the 200+ educational sessions, forums, symposia, and ceremonies, while 120+ exhibitors will showcase innovative products and services. To learn more, visit heartrhythm.com.

About The PURE EP™ Platform

The PURE EP™ Platform is a unique combination of proprietary hardware and software that enables the real-time acquisition of raw signal data—absent of unnecessary noise or interference—allowing physicians to make informed clinical decisions based on clear and precise data. With the heightened visualization of active signals, the PURE EP™ Platform is facilitating personalized patient care and innovations in the field of electrophysiology. In a blinded clinical study recently published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology, electrophysiologists rated PURE EP™ as equivalent or superior to conventional systems for 93.6% of signal samples, with 75.2% earning a superior rating.

The PURE EP™ Platform is currently in a national commercial launch and an integral part of well-respected healthcare systems, such as Mayo Clinic, Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute, Cleveland Clinic, and Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute.

About BioSig Technologies, Inc.

BioSig Technologies is an advanced medical technology company bringing never-before-seen insights to the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. Through collaboration with physicians, experts, and healthcare leaders across the field of electrophysiology (EP), BioSig is committed to addressing healthcare’s biggest priorities—saving time, saving costs, and saving lives.

The Company’s first product, the PURE EP™ Platform, an FDA 510(k) cleared non-invasive class II device, provides superior, real-time signal visualization allowing physicians to perform insight-based, highly targeted cardiac ablation procedures with increased procedural efficiency and efficacy.

The global EP market is projected to reach $16B in 2028 with an 11.2% growth rate.1

