BioSig to Present Clinical Observations at Venice Arrhythmias 2019

Poster presentation to highlight initial clinical data collected with PURE EP(tm) System

Westport, CT, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM), a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to address an unmet technology need for the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace, today announced the PURE EPTM System will be highlighted in a poster presentation at the Venice Arrhythmias conference being held on October 3-5, 2019 in Venice, Italy.

The poster titled, “Use of a Novel Intracardiac Signal Processing System during Mapping of Complex Cardiac Arrhythmias” is authored by Amin Al-Ahmad, M.D., Carola Gianni, M.D., Domenico G. Della Rocca, M.D., J. David Burkhardt, M.D., Rodney P. Horton, M.D., G. Joseph Gallinghouse, M.D., Patrick M. Hranitzky, M.D., Javier E. Sanchez, M.D., Luigi Di Biase, M.D. and Andrea Natale, M.D. from Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute in Austin, TX. The clinical data presented in the poster was collected during two atrial fibrillation cases conducted with PURE EPTM System in February 2019.

“We greatly appreciate the clinical expertise and ongoing research collaboration with the entire team of outstanding physicians and EP lab staff members at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute. Their important work with the PURE EPTM platform is helping us position our technology for a strong commercial launch. We look forward to sharing more data and clinical observations in the months to come,” commented Julie M. Stephenson, Senior Director of Clinical Affairs of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

After conducting first clinical cases at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute in February 2019 BioSig successfully carried out further patient cases using its PURE EPTM System at Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, SC and Indiana University School of Medicine . BioSig was recently added to the Russell 3000 Index and allowed 33 patent claims covering its PURE EPTM System.

About Venice Arrhythmias

This biennial event has never disappointed for its ability to always focus on the most important topics for research, therapies and clinical practice for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. The Program Committee of Venice Arrhythmias has always caught the most topical problems and collected the challenges of the times. They combine the most consolidated strategies on the theoretical and technological innovations, which over the years have changed, and are constantly changing, the diagnostic mode, the operating techniques and the approach with the patient and their disease.

VA has become a place of reference, where many personalities have shared their great progress, where many young doctors, confirmed and sustained in their ideas, have found the opportunity to grow professionally and become in turn the greatest experts.

About BioSig Technologies



BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace (www.biosig.com). Led by a proven management team and a veteran Board of Directors, BioSig Technologies is preparing to commercialize its PURE EPTM﻿ System. The technology has been developed to address an unmet need in a large and growing market.

The Company’s first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. This novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision-making during electrophysiology procedures in patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. BioSig’s ultimate goal is to deliver technology to improve upon catheter ablation treatments for the prevalent and potentially deadly arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia. BioSig has partnered with Minnetronix on technology development and received FDA 510(k) clearance for the PURE EPTM System in August 2018.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Natasha Drapeau BioSig Technologies, Inc. Executive Vice President 54 Wilton Road, 2nd floor Westport, CT 06880 [email protected] 203-409-5444, x119